The gang talks latest Nintendo Switch updates, Mike Tyson, Action Park, Mario Maker 2, giant Unicron, and Wombat tries to sell the gang on Rainbow Six Siege, again.

RE7 $5 on microsoft store (DEAD)

By Fantasytails, Today, 07:19 AM

Fantasytails  

Fantasytails

Posted Today, 07:19 AM

right now on the microsoft store through the start menu task bar (PC) you get a sale for RE7 for $5 and the Gold edition for $15 if you go on the website it sales for $15 regular and $25 for complete edition. I think this was a mistake on their part might as well take advantage 


Fantasytails  

Fantasytails

Posted Today, 07:27 AM

here is proof

RE7.png


ghettog  

ghettog

Posted Today, 07:40 AM

Link here

https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

 

Strange that they have one on sale for $15 as well. I think maybe the $5 is for PC and $15 is for xbox one. However both say that they are xbox play anywhere and work on both PC/Xbox so no reason to buy the $15 one. So yea maybe a price error.


Fantasytails  

Fantasytails

Posted Today, 07:47 AM

This is too weird i clicked on your link and this came up for me. I'm PST btw I don't know if that matters, am trippin cause it wasn't showing that price earlier on the website

RE72.png


icemangooch  

icemangooch

Posted Today, 07:51 AM

While this is a good deal. The VR experience is the reason to play this game.

Fantasytails  

Fantasytails

Posted Today, 07:56 AM

I bet, i would love to play the vr experience as well but isn't it exclusive to playstaion 4 atm 


z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted Today, 01:29 PM

I got the gold edition its installing on my xbox now.


tonyvx  

tonyvx

Posted Today, 07:22 PM

Seems to be fixed, for me at least

 

Dang


dennisb407  

dennisb407

Posted Today, 08:32 PM

If you own vanilla copy of RE7 I have season pass for $10 hit me up


Fantasytails  

Fantasytails

Posted Today, 10:41 PM

Yeah i checked the store and it seems like they fixed the error. kudos to those who scoped up the deal. 


