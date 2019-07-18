Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

The gang talks Switch Lite, Spider-Man: Far From Home (spoilers, post show), Apex Legends Season 2, Super Mario Maker 2, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

RE7 $5 on microsoft store

By Fantasytails, Today, 07:19 AM

#1 Fantasytails   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   5 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Fantasytails

Posted Today, 07:19 AM

right now on the microsoft store through the start menu task bar (PC) you get a sale for RE7 for $5 and the Gold edition for $15 if you go on the website it sales for $15 regular and $25 for complete edition. I think this was a mistake on their part might as well take advantage 


#2 Fantasytails   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   5 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Fantasytails

Posted Today, 07:27 AM

here is proof

RE7.png


#3 ghettog   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   29 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

ghettog

Posted Today, 07:40 AM

Link here

https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

 

Strange that they have one on sale for $15 as well. I think maybe the $5 is for PC and $15 is for xbox one. However both say that they are xbox play anywhere and work on both PC/Xbox so no reason to buy the $15 one. So yea maybe a price error.


#4 Fantasytails   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   5 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Fantasytails

Posted Today, 07:47 AM

This is too weird i clicked on your link and this came up for me. I'm PST btw I don't know if that matters, am trippin cause it wasn't showing that price earlier on the website

RE72.png


#5 icemangooch   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   123 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

icemangooch

Posted Today, 07:51 AM

While this is a good deal. The VR experience is the reason to play this game.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy