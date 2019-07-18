RE7 $5 on microsoft store

right now on the microsoft store through the start menu task bar (PC) you get a sale for RE7 for $5 and the Gold edition for $15 if you go on the website it sales for $15 regular and $25 for complete edition. I think this was a mistake on their part might as well take advantage
Posted Today, 07:19 AM
Posted Today, 07:27 AM
Posted Today, 07:40 AM
Link here
https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab
Strange that they have one on sale for $15 as well. I think maybe the $5 is for PC and $15 is for xbox one. However both say that they are xbox play anywhere and work on both PC/Xbox so no reason to buy the $15 one. So yea maybe a price error.
Posted Today, 07:47 AM
This is too weird i clicked on your link and this came up for me. I'm PST btw I don't know if that matters, am trippin cause it wasn't showing that price earlier on the website
Posted Today, 07:51 AM