CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast 597: A Double Moron Situation

CAGcast 597: A Double Moron Situation

The gang talks latest Nintendo Switch updates, Mike Tyson, Action Park, Mario Maker 2, giant Unicron, and Wombat tries to sell the gang on Rainbow Six Siege, again.

PSN Flash Sale now live, Ends 7/22

By FriskyTanuki, Today, 01:26 PM

#1 FriskyTanuki   I have a piano CAGiversary!   68876 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 01:26 PM

https://blog.us.play...75-at-ps-store/

 

List is in the link above. I'll see about getting the list written up later.


#2 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   3080 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted Today, 02:20 PM

https://blog.us.play...75-at-ps-store/

 

List is in the link above. I'll see about getting the list written up later.

Batman Trilogy is prob the only thing on there that interests me.  That sale is weak af though


#3 krishna_malladi   You seem familiar, did I annoy you before? CAGiversary!   4100 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

krishna_malladi

Posted Today, 02:25 PM

Yeah, there's nothing that draws my attention - not even the Vita stuff.


#4 chriscolbert   Everything right is wrong again CAGiversary!   3333 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

chriscolbert

Posted Today, 02:55 PM

This is the flash sale they thought worthy of "midweek" status? Prices should be live soon based on what the blog says.

#5 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 03:02 PM

Why even bother, Sony? This is terrible.

#6 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   532 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Today, 03:03 PM

This is the flash sale they thought worthy of "midweek" status? Prices should be live soon based on what the blog says.

I'm trying to figure out why they classify Friday as "midweek".


#7 chriscolbert   Everything right is wrong again CAGiversary!   3333 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

chriscolbert

Posted Today, 03:04 PM

I'm trying to figure out why they classify Friday as "midweek".


It starts today though.

#8 the_ENEMY_   Undead CAGiversary!   1111 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

the_ENEMY_

Posted Today, 03:14 PM

get yourself broforce, hotline miami collection.

 

im thinking about darkwood, its been on my radar. also dead island but ive already played them both. too bad they didnt introduce a split screen for ps4.


#9 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   532 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Today, 03:18 PM

It starts today though.

Sorry, was going off the thread title stating 7/19 (tomorrow)


#10 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1346 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted Today, 03:25 PM

Thinking about hotline Miami

#11 epictacosam  

epictacosam

Posted Today, 03:25 PM

Flash sales have just turned into a disappointing re-run. There used to be dollar flash sales and under 5 dollar flash sales that offered some pretty solid games and some lesser known ones. There used to be an appeal to these sales before they became redundant and offered the exact same discounts as the normal weekly sales.


#12 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5406 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Today, 03:31 PM

A Rose in the Twilight, Cladun Returns, Touhou Double Focus and Hotline Maimi 2 has my Vita attention.


#13 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   3080 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted Today, 03:42 PM

Was hoping BO4 would have been discounted like it is on the XB store right now.  But nooope lol


#14 Moofboy   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   400 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

Moofboy

Posted Today, 03:44 PM

Might grab some pinball tables, but those go on sale all the time recently.

#15 Shiftygism   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   498 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

Shiftygism

Posted Today, 04:39 PM

Might want to add "PS+" to the title, I got half a ways to being half way excited until I found out they have nothing for peasants such as I.


#16 Althax   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1005 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

Althax

Posted Today, 04:49 PM

Lots of pinball fx3 tables on sale. I’m always interested in those.

#17 SackAttack   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   656 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

SackAttack

Posted Today, 05:29 PM

I can finally snag the Necromancer for Diablo III, so yay for that.


#18 FriskyTanuki   I have a piano CAGiversary!   68876 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 05:32 PM

Might want to add "PS+" to the title, I got half a ways to being half way excited until I found out they have nothing for peasants such as I.

There are no PS+ prices on the games from what I can see (A Plague Tale: Innocence, Pinball FX3 tables).


#19 Souffrir   Eternally Training CAG CAGiversary!   4481 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

Souffrir

Posted Today, 05:36 PM

There are no PS+ prices on the games from what I can see (A Plague Tale: Innocence, Pinball FX3 tables).


The list in the original post only shows original price and psplus, so somebody over at Sony seems to be confused.

#20 Souffrir   Eternally Training CAG CAGiversary!   4481 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

Souffrir

Posted Today, 05:40 PM

Also what the hell, I just bought Rose in the Twilight for $5 like three weeks ago and now it’s $4. Haven’t even had a chance to download it.

#21 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4150 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 05:40 PM

Nothing here for me. One of the weaker Flash Sales I have seen. 


#22 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9376 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 05:50 PM

May get the Yomawari sequel, but yeah this is a weak sale. A lot of these have been sold for less.


#23 FriskyTanuki   I have a piano CAGiversary!   68876 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 05:57 PM

The list in the original post only shows original price and psplus, so somebody over at Sony seems to be confused.

I know. That's why I'm saying the prices aren't PS+ prices.


