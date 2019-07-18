PSN Flash Sale now live, Ends 7/22

https://blog.us.play...75-at-ps-store/
List is in the link above. I'll see about getting the list written up later.
Posted Today, 01:26 PM
Posted Today, 02:20 PM
Batman Trilogy is prob the only thing on there that interests me. That sale is weak af though
Posted Today, 02:25 PM
Yeah, there's nothing that draws my attention - not even the Vita stuff.
Posted Today, 02:55 PM
Posted Today, 03:02 PM
Posted Today, 03:03 PM
This is the flash sale they thought worthy of "midweek" status? Prices should be live soon based on what the blog says.
I'm trying to figure out why they classify Friday as "midweek".
Posted Today, 03:04 PM
Posted Today, 03:14 PM
get yourself broforce, hotline miami collection.
im thinking about darkwood, its been on my radar. also dead island but ive already played them both. too bad they didnt introduce a split screen for ps4.
Posted Today, 03:18 PM
It starts today though.
Sorry, was going off the thread title stating 7/19 (tomorrow)
Posted Today, 03:25 PM
Posted Today, 03:25 PM
Flash sales have just turned into a disappointing re-run. There used to be dollar flash sales and under 5 dollar flash sales that offered some pretty solid games and some lesser known ones. There used to be an appeal to these sales before they became redundant and offered the exact same discounts as the normal weekly sales.
Posted Today, 03:31 PM
A Rose in the Twilight, Cladun Returns, Touhou Double Focus and Hotline Maimi 2 has my Vita attention.
Posted Today, 03:42 PM
Was hoping BO4 would have been discounted like it is on the XB store right now. But nooope lol
Posted Today, 03:44 PM
Posted Today, 04:39 PM
Might want to add "PS+" to the title, I got half a ways to being half way excited until I found out they have nothing for peasants such as I.
Posted Today, 04:49 PM
Posted Today, 05:29 PM
I can finally snag the Necromancer for Diablo III, so yay for that.
Posted Today, 05:32 PM
There are no PS+ prices on the games from what I can see (A Plague Tale: Innocence, Pinball FX3 tables).
Posted Today, 05:36 PM
Posted Today, 05:40 PM
Posted Today, 05:40 PM
Nothing here for me. One of the weaker Flash Sales I have seen.
Posted Today, 05:50 PM
May get the Yomawari sequel, but yeah this is a weak sale. A lot of these have been sold for less.
Posted Today, 05:57 PM
The list in the original post only shows original price and psplus, so somebody over at Sony seems to be confused.
I know. That's why I'm saying the prices aren't PS+ prices.