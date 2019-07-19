Jump to content

Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Select Pre-Owned Video Games via Ebay (Gamercandy)

By Mishimaryu, Today, 05:29 AM

Mishimaryu  

Mishimaryu

Posted Today, 05:29 AM

https://www.ebay.com...ab13b32ffd1cd57

Shipping is free

Buy 2, Get 1 Free Select Titles (add 3 eligible titles to cart)

Prices below are before B2G1 discount:

All PS4
South Park: The Fractured But Whole $7.73
Overwatch: Origins Edition $7.81
Horizon: Zero Dawn $8.79
Monster Hunter: World $9.88
Far Cry 5 $12.15
Injustice 2 $13.01
Assassin's Creed: Origins $16.95

All Xbox One
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare $5.93
Injustice 2 (Standard Edition) $11.92
Call of Duty: WWII $15.43
Onimusha: Warlords $16.02
The Evil Within 2 $16.96
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $21.02

Example combo prices:
Horizon: Zero Dawn (PS4)
+ Overwatch: Origins Edition (PS4)
+ South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4)
= $16.60 ($5.33 ea)
Far Cry 5 (PS4)
+ Monster Hunter: World (PS4)
+ South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4)
= $22.03 ($7.34 ea)
Try other combinations


