Twitch Prime Members: Select games $14.99 + $15 Amazon Credit

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

What is the benefit of the $1 digital credit? Website says find an eBook, Prime Video, Digital Music, or app to use the $1 toward. I can't see myself ever using any of those. The reward system they had before was better. Do you just use it to rent a movie or something? That would probably all I would need it for. I will just get the 2 day shipping. No incentive for me.

I use to use the digital credit to get playstation store credit, before they ended it.

Now I use the digital credit it to get free digital movies, mostly Disney movies anywhere titles when they go on sale.

If you buy moviesanywhere titles they also go to your vudu, itunes ect movie libraries.

Even slow shipping is pretty quick, I'm getting my order Tuesday. So the free digital $1 is worth it to me.