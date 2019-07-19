Twitch Prime Members: Select games $14.99 + $15 Amazon Credit
Posted Yesterday, 11:41 PM
Twitch Prime members (those who link their Amazon Prime account to their Twitch account) can get a $15 Amazon Credit with purchase of select games**:
(Add games to cart to reflect $14.99 price)
Fallout 76
The Last of Us Remastered
Starlink
Sims 4 [Digital Code]
*Note, these are the systems pictured for each game on the landing page not sure if others are eligible for the credit
**Must be shipped and sold by Amazon
Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM
Works with 30 day free trial of twitch prime?
Yep. I've never had any trouble getting Twitch Prime promotions when using a 30 day trial, so this one should be the same.
Posted Yesterday, 11:52 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM
In for a switch Starlink. Thanks OP. I only want it for Fox McCloud anyway. $15 + tax for a game and $15 credit is a no brainer. I buy enough on amazon I will end up spending that amount anyway. Also choose slow shipping for the digital $1 credit.
Posted Yesterday, 11:57 PM
might buy fallout 76 and trade it in to amazon. can't seem to find the trade in value for the standard edition though.
Posted Today, 12:38 AM
Posted Today, 12:51 AM
Posted Today, 01:04 AM
Posted Today, 01:08 AM
Posted Today, 01:10 AM
Posted Today, 01:16 AM
Now I use the digital credit it to get free digital movies, mostly Disney movies anywhere titles when they go on sale.
If you buy moviesanywhere titles they also go to your vudu, itunes ect movie libraries.
Even slow shipping is pretty quick, I'm getting my order Tuesday. So the free digital $1 is worth it to me.
Posted Today, 01:36 AM
Posted Today, 01:41 AM
Beware: I never got my credit for the GTA one. Yes, my accounts were linked and yes Im a Prime member
Did you call up Amazon and tell them that?
Posted Today, 01:56 AM
Posted Today, 02:08 AM
