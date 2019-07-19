Jump to content

The gang talks latest Nintendo Switch updates, Mike Tyson, Action Park, Mario Maker 2, giant Unicron, and Wombat tries to sell the gang on Rainbow Six Siege, again.

Twitch Prime Members: Select games $14.99 + $15 Amazon Credit

By litepink, Yesterday, 11:41 PM

#1 litepink  

litepink

Posted Yesterday, 11:41 PM

https://www.amazon.c...f_=SM_OM_PDLO19

Twitch Prime members (those who link their Amazon Prime account to their Twitch account) can get a $15 Amazon Credit with purchase of select games**:

(Add games to cart to reflect $14.99 price)

:ps4: Fallout 76
:ps4: The Last of Us Remastered
:switch: Starlink
:pc: Sims 4 [Digital Code]

*Note, these are the systems pictured for each game on the landing page not sure if others are eligible for the credit

**Must be shipped and sold by Amazon

#2 vic_x51

vic_x51

Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM

Works with 30 day free trial of twitch prime?

#3 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM

Works with 30 day free trial of twitch prime?

 

Yep. I've never had any trouble getting Twitch Prime promotions when using a 30 day trial, so this one should be the same.


#4 Komentra  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 11:52 PM

Looks like they removed the $10 Gears 4 digital code as a option. It was a option earlier so I grabbed it. Hopefully they honor it.


#5 sethrhf  

sethrhf

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM

In for a switch Starlink.  Thanks OP.  I only want it for Fox McCloud anyway. $15 + tax  for a game and $15 credit  is a no brainer. I buy enough on amazon I will end up spending that amount anyway. Also choose slow shipping for the digital $1 credit.  


#6 Killmatic10  

Killmatic10

Posted Yesterday, 11:57 PM

might buy fallout 76 and trade it in to amazon. can't seem to find the trade in value for the standard edition though. 


#7 atomicmouse  

atomicmouse

Posted Today, 12:38 AM

might buy fallout 76 and trade it in to amazon. can't seem to find the trade in value for the standard edition though. 

then they aren't accepting trades of it


#8 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 12:51 AM

In for a switch Starlink.  Thanks OP.  I only want it for Fox McCloud anyway. $15 + tax  for a game and $15 credit  is a no brainer. I buy enough on amazon I will end up spending that amount anyway. Also choose slow shipping for the digital $1 credit.  

What is the benefit of the $1 digital credit? Website says find an eBook, Prime Video, Digital Music, or app to use the $1 toward. I can't see myself ever using any of those. The reward system they had before was better. Do you just use it to rent a movie or something? That would probably all I would need it for. I will just get the 2 day shipping. No incentive for me.


#9 awp  

awp

Posted Today, 01:04 AM

What is the benefit of the $1 digital credit? Website says find an eBook, Prime Video, Digital Music, or app to use the $1 toward. I can't see myself ever using any of those. The reward system they had before was better. Do you just use it to rent a movie or something? That would probably all I would need it for. I will just get the 2 day shipping. No incentive for me.


I personally use them to buy digital movies that are Movies Anywhere so I can watch them on my Apple TV or Xbox One.

#10 lilman  

lilman

Posted Today, 01:08 AM

Grabbed Fallout 76. Thanks op!

#11 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 01:10 AM

I personally use them to buy digital movies that are Movies Anywhere so I can watch them on my Apple TV or Xbox One.

That makes sense. I didn't know that counted towards those movies. I figured it was only prime video. Good to know. The credit expires Nov 17th though and I am not sure I will be doing a lot of shopping on amazon between now and then to be able to use that credit. I'll have $15 credit from this deal in 7 days and that doesn't have an expiration date. That $1 does add up though for people that buy a lot of stuff through amazon. It's still not as good as their previous incentive though.


#12 sethrhf  

sethrhf

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

What is the benefit of the $1 digital credit? Website says find an eBook, Prime Video, Digital Music, or app to use the $1 toward. I can't see myself ever using any of those. The reward system they had before was better. Do you just use it to rent a movie or something? That would probably all I would need it for. I will just get the 2 day shipping. No incentive for me.

 

I use to use the digital credit to get playstation store credit, before they ended it.

 

Now I use the digital credit it to get free digital movies, mostly Disney movies anywhere titles when they go on sale.

 

If you buy moviesanywhere titles they also go to your vudu, itunes ect movie libraries. 

 

Even slow shipping is pretty quick, I'm getting my order Tuesday. So the free digital $1  is worth it to me.


#13 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 01:36 AM

Beware: I never got my credit for the GTA one. Yes, my accounts were linked and yes Im a Prime member

#14 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 01:41 AM

Beware: I never got my credit for the GTA one. Yes, my accounts were linked and yes Im a Prime member


Did you call up Amazon and tell them that?

#15 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 01:56 AM

Did you call up Amazon and tell them that?


I already had to do it for another deal so I didn't want to have another issue on my account in such a short period of time. I sold the game for a few more than I paid

#16 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 02:08 AM

What is the benefit of the $1 digital credit? Website says find an eBook, Prime Video, Digital Music, or app to use the $1 toward. I can't see myself ever using any of those. The reward system they had before was better. Do you just use it to rent a movie or something? That would probably all I would need it for. I will just get the 2 day shipping. No incentive for me.


We buy kindle books with them. They were better when they could be used for digital game codes
