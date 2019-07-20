Jump to content

The gang talks latest Nintendo Switch updates, Mike Tyson, Action Park, Mario Maker 2, giant Unicron, and Wombat tries to sell the gang on Rainbow Six Siege, again.

* - - - - 3 votes

EBAY seller coupon is live

By fatmanforlife99, Today, 04:40 PM

Posted Today, 04:40 PM

Just got my coupon for last months seller deal. Check you myebay page.


Posted Today, 04:56 PM

wut

Posted Today, 06:13 PM

https://slickdeals.n...teSearchV2Algo1

Forgot the link mates.

Posted Today, 06:40 PM

https://slickdeals.n...teSearchV2Algo1
Forgot the link mates.

No you forgot to say what it is. If you're just posting slick deals links with 50% explanation that's still dumb

How much % off and which seller do I get to buy. We need deets bro

Edit: lmao link says it's dead

Double edit: oh it's worse than I thought. You had forgotten to post the (Slickdeals)link to a dead deal for a coupon that was targeted (at particular eBay members), sales required.

Posted Today, 07:00 PM

this guy isnt posting a deal, just giving a heads up that IF you were eligible for june's seller discount AND you activated it by june 23 AND you sold the qualifying items/met the requirements, THEN your coupon will be in your account now.


Posted Today, 07:56 PM

Yes, it was a nice gesture

Posted Today, 08:01 PM

I was able to use my coupon on July 4th from this.
