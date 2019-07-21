Fry's Ads 7/21-27

Posted Today, 06:31 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



PS4



$16.99

Battlezone (PSVR)

Bloodborne

Detroit: Become Human

Driveclub

God of War III Remastered

Gran Turismo Sport

Infamous: Second Son

Knack II

The Last of Us: Remastered

Little Big Planet 3

Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet & Clank (Greatest Hits)

RIGS Mechanized Combat League (PSVR)

Shadow of the Colossus

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End



$34.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.95

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset



$59.99 (B&M only)

Playstation Plus 12 Month Membership



$89.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$399.99

PS4 1TB Pro Console



Switch



$9.99

Black Snakebyte Case

Pink Snakebyte Case



$15.99

Isabelle Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)

Pichu Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)

Pokemon Trainer Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)



$19.99

Hyperkin Nutype Wired Keyboard

Hyperkin Tomee Lost Cable Kit



$34.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.95

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset



$39.99

Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit

Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit

Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit

Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit: Starter Set + Blaster



$59.99

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Avail. Fri.)

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Super Mario Maker 2



XBox One



$3.99

Snakebyte Trigger and Thumb Grips



$22.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$34.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.95

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset



$35.09

Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack



$69.99

Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat 7 Edition



$89.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$149

Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel



$299

Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Edition

XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II



PC



$22.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$149

Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel



$179.95

Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card



Legacy



$19.99

Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable (XBox)



$29.99

Playstation Classic Console



Blu-Ray



$7.99

Fate/Stay Night: Collection 2

Grave of the Fireflies

High School of the Dead OVA: Drifters of the Dead

Patlabor 2: The Movie

WXIII: Patlabor the Movie 3

Typhoon Noruda



$12.99

Glasslip

Is It Wrong to Expect a Hot Spring in a Dungeon?

Ninja Scroll

Space Brothers: Collection 5

Space Brothers: Collection 6



$18.99

Air Force One (4K+Blu)

Cloverfield (4K+Blu)

The Dark Tower (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu)

Oceans: Our Blue Planet (4K+Blu)



$19.99

Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu)

Morgan (4K+Blu)

Pet Sematary (4K+Blu)

River Runs Red (4K+Blu)



$21.99

Bakuon

Girls Beyond the Wasteland

Haikyu: Collection 1

Hidamari Sketch: Honeycomb

Is the Order a Rabbit?: Season 2

Utano Princesama: Legend Star



$24.98

IMAX: A Beautiful Planet/IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)



$26.99

Aircraft Carrier: Guardian of the Seas (4K+Blu)

Bumblebee (4K+Blu)

The Kid Who Would Be King (4K+Blu)

Mission: Impossible: Fallout (4K+Blu)



$39.99

Chihayafuru: Season 1

Chihayafuru: Season 2

Kampfer: Complete Collection

Princess Resurrection: Complete Collection

