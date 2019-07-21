Jump to content

The gang talks latest Nintendo Switch updates, Mike Tyson, Action Park, Mario Maker 2, giant Unicron, and Wombat tries to sell the gang on Rainbow Six Siege, again.

- - - - -

Fry's Ads 7/21-27

By fidodido, Today, 06:31 AM

#1 fidodido  

fidodido

Posted Today, 06:31 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

PS4 :ps4:

$16.99
Battlezone (PSVR)
Bloodborne
Detroit: Become Human
Driveclub
God of War III Remastered
Gran Turismo Sport
Infamous: Second Son
Knack II
The Last of Us: Remastered
Little Big Planet 3
Ratchet & Clank
Ratchet & Clank (Greatest Hits)
RIGS Mechanized Combat League (PSVR)
Shadow of the Colossus
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

$34.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.95
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset

$59.99 (B&M only)
Playstation Plus 12 Month Membership

$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console

Switch :switch:

$9.99
Black Snakebyte Case
Pink Snakebyte Case

$15.99
Isabelle Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)
Pichu Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)
Pokemon Trainer Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)

$19.99
Hyperkin Nutype Wired Keyboard
Hyperkin Tomee Lost Cable Kit

$34.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.95
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset

$39.99
Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit
Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit: Starter Set + Blaster

$59.99
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Avail. Fri.)
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
Super Mario Maker 2

XBox One :xb1:

$3.99
Snakebyte Trigger and Thumb Grips

$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$34.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.95
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset

$35.09
Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack

$69.99
Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat 7 Edition

$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$149
Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel

$299
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Edition
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II

PC :pc:

$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$149
Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel

$179.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card

Legacy

$19.99
Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable (XBox)

$29.99
Playstation Classic Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$7.99
Fate/Stay Night: Collection 2
Grave of the Fireflies
High School of the Dead OVA: Drifters of the Dead
Patlabor 2: The Movie
WXIII: Patlabor the Movie 3
Typhoon Noruda

$12.99
Glasslip
Is It Wrong to Expect a Hot Spring in a Dungeon?
Ninja Scroll
Space Brothers: Collection 5
Space Brothers: Collection 6

$18.99
Air Force One (4K+Blu)
Cloverfield (4K+Blu)
The Dark Tower (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu)
Oceans: Our Blue Planet (4K+Blu)

$19.99
Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu)
Morgan (4K+Blu)
Pet Sematary (4K+Blu)
River Runs Red (4K+Blu)

$21.99
Bakuon
Girls Beyond the Wasteland
Haikyu: Collection 1
Hidamari Sketch: Honeycomb
Is the Order a Rabbit?: Season 2
Utano Princesama: Legend Star

$24.98
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet/IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)

$26.99
Aircraft Carrier: Guardian of the Seas (4K+Blu)
Bumblebee (4K+Blu)
The Kid Who Would Be King (4K+Blu)
Mission: Impossible: Fallout (4K+Blu)

$39.99
Chihayafuru: Season 1
Chihayafuru: Season 2
Kampfer: Complete Collection
Princess Resurrection: Complete Collection
 


