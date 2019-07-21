Fry's Ads 7/21-27

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$16.99
Battlezone (PSVR)
Bloodborne
Detroit: Become Human
Driveclub
God of War III Remastered
Gran Turismo Sport
Infamous: Second Son
Knack II
The Last of Us: Remastered
Little Big Planet 3
Ratchet & Clank
Ratchet & Clank (Greatest Hits)
RIGS Mechanized Combat League (PSVR)
Shadow of the Colossus
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
$34.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.95
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset
$59.99 (B&M only)
Playstation Plus 12 Month Membership
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console
Switch
$9.99
Black Snakebyte Case
Pink Snakebyte Case
$15.99
Isabelle Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)
Pichu Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)
Pokemon Trainer Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)
$19.99
Hyperkin Nutype Wired Keyboard
Hyperkin Tomee Lost Cable Kit
$34.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.95
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset
$39.99
Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit
Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit: Starter Set + Blaster
$59.99
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Avail. Fri.)
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
Super Mario Maker 2
XBox One
$3.99
Snakebyte Trigger and Thumb Grips
$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$34.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.95
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset
$35.09
Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack
$69.99
Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat 7 Edition
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$149
Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel
$299
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Edition
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II
PC
$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$149
Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel
$179.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card
Legacy
$19.99
Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable (XBox)
$29.99
Playstation Classic Console
Blu-Ray
$7.99
Fate/Stay Night: Collection 2
Grave of the Fireflies
High School of the Dead OVA: Drifters of the Dead
Patlabor 2: The Movie
WXIII: Patlabor the Movie 3
Typhoon Noruda
$12.99
Glasslip
Is It Wrong to Expect a Hot Spring in a Dungeon?
Ninja Scroll
Space Brothers: Collection 5
Space Brothers: Collection 6
$18.99
Air Force One (4K+Blu)
Cloverfield (4K+Blu)
The Dark Tower (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu)
Oceans: Our Blue Planet (4K+Blu)
$19.99
Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu)
Morgan (4K+Blu)
Pet Sematary (4K+Blu)
River Runs Red (4K+Blu)
$21.99
Bakuon
Girls Beyond the Wasteland
Haikyu: Collection 1
Hidamari Sketch: Honeycomb
Is the Order a Rabbit?: Season 2
Utano Princesama: Legend Star
$24.98
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet/IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)
$26.99
Aircraft Carrier: Guardian of the Seas (4K+Blu)
Bumblebee (4K+Blu)
The Kid Who Would Be King (4K+Blu)
Mission: Impossible: Fallout (4K+Blu)
$39.99
Chihayafuru: Season 1
Chihayafuru: Season 2
Kampfer: Complete Collection
Princess Resurrection: Complete Collection
