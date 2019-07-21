Judgement PS4 $30 after using Target.com drive up or pickup
Posted Today, 08:51 PM
Here's hoping Amazon PMs. Never can get enough of Yakuza games and Kamurocho lol
Posted Today, 08:52 PM
It's back Target is having select games for 25% after using this option. I Would be all over this but my local Target says limited stock for this game, not allowing pick up option.
Yea this is a great deal but there isn't any Target which works for me.
Posted Today, 09:00 PM
Deals been up all day, probably bought up by now. Someone on Twitter said the game rings up at $25 if you actually buy at the store
Posted Today, 10:04 PM
Team sonic racing ps4/xbox one is $30 so should be 25% off that I think. Isn't that lowest price until now?