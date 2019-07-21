Jump to content

- - - - -

Judgement PS4 $30 after using Target.com drive up or pickup

By Smithers123, Today, 08:51 PM

Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 08:51 PM

It's back Target is having select games for 25% after using this option. I Would be all over this but my local Target says limited stock for this game, not allowing pick up option.

Here's hoping Amazon PMs. Never can get enough of Yakuza games and Kamurocho lol

gunstar808  

gunstar808

Posted Today, 08:52 PM

It's back Target is having select games for 25% after using this option. I Would be all over this but my local Target says limited stock for this game, not allowing pick up option.

Yea this is a great deal but there isn't any Target which works for me. 


Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 09:00 PM

Yea this is a great deal but there isn't any Target which works for me.


Deals been up all day, probably bought up by now. Someone on Twitter said the game rings up at $25 if you actually buy at the store

kobeisgod  

kobeisgod

Posted Today, 10:04 PM

Team sonic racing ps4/xbox one is $30 so should be 25% off that I think. Isn't that lowest price until now?


