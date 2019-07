Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 $49.99 in store at Walmart (YMMV)

Posted Today, 02:29 AM

Like many new releases lately, Walmart is selling Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 for a few bucks off at $49.99, effectively matching the Amazon prime member price (or more likely that's what Amazon is matching). This is in store only.Adding YMMV because Walmart but should be pretty universal.Recommend checking stock before heading out though, doesn't seem like most stores got more than 4-5 copies: https://brickseek.co...r?sku=338329072