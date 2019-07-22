Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast 597: A Double Moron Situation

CAGcast 597: A Double Moron Situation

The gang talks latest Nintendo Switch updates, Mike Tyson, Action Park, Mario Maker 2, giant Unicron, and Wombat tries to sell the gang on Rainbow Six Siege, again.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 $49.99 in store at Walmart (YMMV)

By BudzMcGee, Today, 02:29 AM

#1 BudzMcGee   GalaxyofGeek.com CAGiversary!   3701 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

BudzMcGee

Posted Today, 02:29 AM

Like many new releases lately, Walmart is selling Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 for a few bucks off at $49.99, effectively matching the Amazon prime member price (or more likely that's what Amazon is matching). This is in store only.

Adding YMMV because Walmart but should be pretty universal.

Recommend checking stock before heading out though, doesn't seem like most stores got more than 4-5 copies: https://brickseek.co...r?sku=338329072
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy