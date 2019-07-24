Nintendo PSA - FREE nintendo replacement OEM JOYCONS if you DRIFT

Posted Yesterday, 10:54 PM

Did you just contact nintendo customer service?

Well my issue was so bad that I had to call almost a year ago. Because they sent me joycons TWICE that drifted again, they sent me the NEW console and the new joy cons. So i have an exception, i think they said something was wrong with the top right corner of my unit.But ESSENTIALLY YES, just contact them, tell them the drift is bad.....i will say this, and be forewarned: you CANT fake it. If it doesnt drift, they will check it and they will send it back. Because my stuff drifted bad twice, I HAD to send my console and they kept it for testing for two weeks until they sent me a whole brand new set of JOy cons and a new consoleNow, I am fortunate that I got the new console with the improved kickstand, at the same time, it was SHEER AGONY because I didnt have anything to play for a total of about two months, and they wouldn’t reimburse my lost Nintendo subscription time either, which I can understand cuz i got a new console, but still, dont penalize me for having so many defective issues, you know? Am i wrong on that?