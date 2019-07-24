Nintendo PSA - FREE nintendo replacement OEM JOYCONS if you DRIFT
Posted Yesterday, 05:48 PM
I got new improved joy cons
Posted Yesterday, 05:54 PM
Finally, my years of delivering tofu on dangerous mountain roads are PAYING OFF!
Posted Yesterday, 05:59 PM
is it confirmed that they have actually fixed the design issue that causes the sticks to wear out and drift, or are they just replacing with the same part that will eventually fail
Posted Yesterday, 06:02 PM
I won't buy any switch hardware until it can be confirmed that they've actually corrected the issue with a hardware revision.
Posted Yesterday, 06:08 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:08 PM
Are people sending in both joycons or just the left one (which is the only one I have drift on)?
Posted Yesterday, 06:17 PM
It’s real fellas (and ladies)
Posted Yesterday, 06:37 PM
What's different on them? recently got a switch and wonder if it has the new ones already?
Posted Yesterday, 06:45 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:49 PM
do we pay for shipping?
Posted Yesterday, 06:54 PM
It's all supposed to be on their dime, but nothing is official yet.
Posted Yesterday, 07:05 PM
https://www.nintendo...tomers_who_paid
Did you just contact nintendo customer service?
Posted Yesterday, 07:25 PM
I called in as I had called them a year ago and found the repair price too high to swallow. This time the phone line had a long wait, but directed me to
support.nintendo.com/joyconrepair
I just submitted my ticket and got a ticket confirmation email, will check back in with how that process goes, but probably worth checking out if you don't wanna sit on the phone.
Posted Yesterday, 08:25 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:54 PM
Anyone know anything about if they are going to reimburse those of us who repaired it ourselves because our Switch was out of warranty?
From the article I saw, they are. Plus, this reminds me of the RRoD debacle with the 360 where MS ended up supporting pretty much any red ringed xbox for a good number of years (while footing the bill shipping) and they ended up refunding customers who paid for repairs before that lawsuit.
it's here in the original vice article:
"Additionally, if someone previously paid for Joy-Con repairs—most reports from people who’ve contacted Nintendo in the past peg the price at $40—they can be issued a refund."
Posted Yesterday, 10:51 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:54 PM
Well my issue was so bad that I had to call almost a year ago. Because they sent me joycons TWICE that drifted again, they sent me the NEW console and the new joy cons. So i have an exception, i think they said something was wrong with the top right corner of my unit.
But ESSENTIALLY YES, just contact them, tell them the drift is bad.....i will say this, and be forewarned: you CANT fake it. If it doesnt drift, they will check it and they will send it back. Because my stuff drifted bad twice, I HAD to send my console and they kept it for testing for two weeks until they sent me a whole brand new set of JOy cons and a new console
Now, I am fortunate that I got the new console with the improved kickstand, at the same time, it was SHEER AGONY because I didnt have anything to play for a total of about two months, and they wouldn’t reimburse my lost Nintendo subscription time either, which I can understand cuz i got a new console, but still, dont penalize me for having so many defective issues, you know? Am i wrong on that?
Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:21 PM
So pumped