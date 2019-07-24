Nintendo PSA - FREE nintendo replacement OEM JOYCONS if you DRIFT

Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast 597: A Double Moron Situation

CAGcast 597: A Double Moron Situation

The gang talks latest Nintendo Switch updates, Mike Tyson, Action Park, Mario Maker 2, giant Unicron, and Wombat tries to sell the gang on Rainbow Six Siege, again.

By 7String, Yesterday, 05:48 PM

#1 7String  

7String

Posted Yesterday, 05:48 PM

https://www.nintendo...tomers_who_paid

I got new improved joy cons

#2 bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 05:54 PM

Finally, my years of delivering tofu on dangerous mountain roads are PAYING OFF!

 

fb9e5cf173ee173759426cfaa247f374.gif


#3 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 05:59 PM

is it confirmed that they have actually fixed the design issue that causes the sticks to wear out and drift, or are they just replacing with the same part that will eventually fail


#4 jaide  

jaide

Posted Yesterday, 06:02 PM

is it confirmed that they have actually fixed the design issue that causes the sticks to wear out and drift, or are they just replacing with the same part that will eventually fail

I won't buy any switch hardware until it can be confirmed that they've actually corrected the issue with a hardware revision.


#5 An Orange Cat  

An Orange Cat

Posted Yesterday, 06:08 PM

I guess I'll get mine fixed now. I haven't touched my Switch in months because the drift is so bad.

#6 sorabora  

sorabora

Posted Yesterday, 06:08 PM

Are people sending in both joycons or just the left one (which is the only one I have drift on)?


#7 7String  

7String

Posted Yesterday, 06:17 PM

I already got my new ones...they are different, i can confirm, and CamperinaBush can also confirm, he saw them himself

It’s real fellas (and ladies)

#8 kyfho33  

kyfho33

Posted Yesterday, 06:37 PM

What's different on them? recently got a switch and wonder if it has the new ones already?


#9 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Yesterday, 06:45 PM

Got the limited edition smash switch joycons...if I send those in am I going to get the same ones back?

#10 fredyyy  

fredyyy

Posted Yesterday, 06:49 PM

do we pay for shipping?


#11 chrislaustin  

chrislaustin

Posted Yesterday, 06:54 PM

do we pay for shipping?

It's all supposed to be on their dime, but nothing is official yet.


#12 fredyyy  

fredyyy

Posted Yesterday, 07:05 PM

https://www.nintendo...tomers_who_paid

I got new improved joy cons

Did you just contact nintendo customer service?


#13 solidgoomba  

solidgoomba

Posted Yesterday, 07:25 PM

I called in as I had called them a year ago and found the repair price too high to swallow. This time the phone line had a long wait, but directed me to

 

support.nintendo.com/joyconrepair

 

I just submitted my ticket and got a ticket confirmation email, will check back in with how that process goes, but probably worth checking out if you don't wanna sit on the phone.


#14 TheLongshot  

TheLongshot

Posted Yesterday, 08:25 PM

Anyone know anything about if they are going to reimburse those of us who repaired it ourselves because our Switch was out of warranty?

Sent from my LGUS991 using Tapatalk

#15 solidgoomba  

solidgoomba

Posted Yesterday, 09:54 PM

Anyone know anything about if they are going to reimburse those of us who repaired it ourselves because our Switch was out of warranty?

Sent from my LGUS991 using Tapatalk

From the article I saw, they are. Plus, this reminds me of the RRoD debacle with the 360 where MS ended up supporting pretty much any red ringed xbox for a good number of years (while footing the bill shipping) and they ended up refunding customers who paid for repairs  before that lawsuit.

 

it's here in the original vice article:

 

"Additionally, if someone previously paid for Joy-Con repairs—most reports from people who’ve contacted Nintendo in the past peg the price at $40—they can be issued a refund."

#16 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted Yesterday, 10:51 PM

Thanks OP. My second set of joycons has drifted and will be sending in for repair. I brought a pro controller but glad to hear that Nintendo is addressing this problem.

#17 7String  

7String

Posted Yesterday, 10:54 PM

Did you just contact nintendo customer service?

Well my issue was so bad that I had to call almost a year ago. Because they sent me joycons TWICE that drifted again, they sent me the NEW console and the new joy cons. So i have an exception, i think they said something was wrong with the top right corner of my unit.

But ESSENTIALLY YES, just contact them, tell them the drift is bad.....i will say this, and be forewarned: you CANT fake it. If it doesnt drift, they will check it and they will send it back. Because my stuff drifted bad twice, I HAD to send my console and they kept it for testing for two weeks until they sent me a whole brand new set of JOy cons and a new console

Now, I am fortunate that I got the new console with the improved kickstand, at the same time, it was SHEER AGONY because I didnt have anything to play for a total of about two months, and they wouldn’t reimburse my lost Nintendo subscription time either, which I can understand cuz i got a new console, but still, dont penalize me for having so many defective issues, you know? Am i wrong on that?

#18 MSUHitman  

MSUHitman

Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM

Apparently this is only for USA; people in UK & France are being denied when they contact their local support.

#19 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Yesterday, 11:21 PM

I play a lot of Crash Team Racing so I drift A LOT

So pumped
