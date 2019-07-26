Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #598: Up in Feet

CAGcast #598: Up in Feet

The gang talks online gaming harassment, Overwatch controversy, some Comic Con stuff, castle apprenticeship, and so much more!

Best Buy DOTD - MK11 $39.99

By MrRidickulous, Today, 12:27 PM

#1 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1677 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 12:27 PM

Switch, Xbox and PS4 physical

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6319772

#2 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5027 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 01:15 PM

Solid deal with GCU, thanks OP

#3 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   213 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

john718

Posted Today, 01:29 PM

Still has Online ONLY features...
So still is $20.00 bucks too expensive.

I prefer my games without "expiration dates"

#4 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12471 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 02:46 PM

Not bad but I'm probably going to wait for the inevitable $19.99 price.


#5 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   204 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted Today, 02:49 PM

wait for complete edition for 20bux


#6 Super Strider TurbulenceEX   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   451 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted Today, 03:27 PM

WTF is this?

 


#7 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5027 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 03:53 PM

Good luck playing a majority of games if your online service of choice shuts down. We’re living in an always online world, deal with it.
