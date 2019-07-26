Jump to content

CAGcast #600: Live at LI Retro 2019

CAGcast #600: Live at LI Retro 2019

Welcome to episode 600, featuring our 600th show recording live at LI Retro with an introduction wrapping up the experience. Thanks for 600 episodes, everyone!

* * * * - 4 votes

CDKeys Sale - 1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership $41.79, DOOM (PC) $4.69, Metro 2033 Redux (XB1) $3.39 and much more

By kobe92, Jul 26 2019 05:24 PM

kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 26 July 2019 - 05:24 PM

Membership Deals:

Xbox One Deals:

PC Games:


bardockkun

Posted 26 July 2019 - 05:35 PM  

bardockkun

Posted 26 July 2019 - 05:35 PM

Is the GPU code the once per year use code or can add and stack whenever kinda code?


Jakegreensego  

Jakegreensego

Posted 26 July 2019 - 06:16 PM

Anyone have any experience with the command and conquer ultimate edition? Any bugs?

Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk

KillerBs75  

KillerBs75

Posted 26 July 2019 - 07:27 PM

Crazy how no one wants AC Unity so bad you can get it for 59 cents.  If you've ever enjoyed an Assassin's Creed game and you're really cheap or broke and want something to do...spend your 59 cents.  

 

I put like 50 hours into Unity back when I bought my X1 AC bundle.  It has it's issues--but it's not THAT bad.


lochdoun

Posted 26 July 2019 - 07:42 PM  

lochdoun

Posted 26 July 2019 - 07:42 PM

It has more to do with the ridiculous amounts of codes Microsoft printed out for it. One of the very first console bundles for XB1 was a bundle with Unity and Black Flag. It was the only SKU available through the holidays that year so they printed a lot of codes. Naturally the value of all these codes became worthless over time.

Gurren Lagann

Posted 26 July 2019 - 07:51 PM  

Gurren Lagann

Posted 26 July 2019 - 07:51 PM

Anthem legion of dawn at $16.59 worth it?

kemosahbe  

kemosahbe

Posted 26 July 2019 - 09:36 PM

Without reviewing the game at all I can tell you the servers are pretty bare. Any online community that existed for Anthem is long gone.


VegieM  

VegieM

Posted 27 July 2019 - 02:18 AM

Tempting price for PS+.

 

Can I only stack 3 years?


kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 27 July 2019 - 02:04 PM

You can renew as much as you want.


tamali  

tamali

Posted 28 July 2019 - 02:40 AM

A lot of great games on sale for PC and Xbox One owners.


BudzMcGee

Posted 28 July 2019 - 12:15 PM  

BudzMcGee

Posted 28 July 2019 - 12:15 PM

What's the conversion rate again for like 1 month of gamepass or gold to ultimate? As in already have ultimate and you add on another month of gamepass doesn't that get you like 2-3 weeks ultimate?

hauz20

Posted 28 July 2019 - 12:35 PM  

hauz20

Posted 28 July 2019 - 12:35 PM

What's the conversion rate again for like 1 month of gamepass or gold to ultimate? As in already have ultimate and you add on another month of gamepass doesn't that get you like 2-3 weeks ultimate?


There's a note on the product page that the one month Gamepass codes only work with NEW Xbox Live accounts. Anyone tried it anyway?

infectedpsyche  

infectedpsyche

Posted 28 July 2019 - 01:58 PM

FYI, that Rocket League code didn’t include any additional content. That said, I’m unsure of what exactly the GOTY Edition was supposed to include...

kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 29 July 2019 - 02:37 AM

In addition to the base game, the Game of the Year Edition includes the following DLC:

  • Chaos Run 
  • Revenge of the Battle
  • Supersonic Fury

arneezy619  

arneezy619

Posted 15 August 2019 - 10:12 PM

Why does the 1 yea PS Plus show 41 something for me?


BudzMcGee

Posted 16 August 2019 - 06:03 PM  

BudzMcGee

Posted 16 August 2019 - 06:03 PM

Prices changed since this was posted at the end of July. 


arneezy619  

arneezy619

Posted 16 August 2019 - 07:54 PM

You know I kinda figured that lol


Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 03:57 PM  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 03:57 PM

I got excited when I saw Metro Exodus but want it for PC... oh well, the wait continues. 


kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 03:06 AM

Update:

  • All prices are now fixed.
  • Removed expired deals.
  • Added new deals.

