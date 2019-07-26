Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #598: Up in Feet

CAGcast #598: Up in Feet

The gang talks online gaming harassment, Overwatch controversy, some Comic Con stuff, castle apprenticeship, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * - 3 votes

CDKeys Summer Sale - 1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership $38.39, 3 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $15.29, Forza Horizon 4 (XB1/PC) $25.59 and more

By kobe92, Today, 05:24 PM

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 05:24 PM

CDKeys Summer Sale started today:

 

Membership Deals:

Xbox One Deals

PC Games:


#2 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   13808 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 05:35 PM

Is the GPU code the once per year use code or can add and stack whenever kinda code?


#3 Jakegreensego  

Jakegreensego

Posted Today, 06:16 PM

Anyone have any experience with the command and conquer ultimate edition? Any bugs?

Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk

#4 KillerBs75  

KillerBs75

Posted Today, 07:27 PM

Crazy how no one wants AC Unity so bad you can get it for 59 cents.  If you've ever enjoyed an Assassin's Creed game and you're really cheap or broke and want something to do...spend your 59 cents.  

 

I put like 50 hours into Unity back when I bought my X1 AC bundle.  It has it's issues--but it's not THAT bad.


#5 lochdoun   Coast to Coast CAGiversary!   627 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

lochdoun

Posted Today, 07:42 PM

Crazy how no one wants AC Unity so bad you can get it for 59 cents. If you've ever enjoyed an Assassin's Creed game and you're really cheap or broke and want something to do...spend your 59 cents.

I put like 50 hours into Unity back when I bought my X1 AC bundle. It has it's issues--but it's not THAT bad.


It has more to do with the ridiculous amounts of codes Microsoft printed out for it. One of the very first console bundles for XB1 was a bundle with Unity and Black Flag. It was the only SKU available through the holidays that year so they printed a lot of codes. Naturally the value of all these codes became worthless over time.

#6 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   3087 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted Today, 07:51 PM

Anthem legion of dawn at $16.59 worth it?

#7 kemosahbe  

kemosahbe

Posted Today, 09:36 PM

Anthem legion of dawn at $16.59 worth it?

Without reviewing the game at all I can tell you the servers are pretty bare. Any online community that existed for Anthem is long gone.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy