https://www.ebay.com...872.m2749.l2649

Seems too good to be true but I bought one. Only $4.99, and ebay buyer protection. 8 left.

DEAD

All sold. I was debating whether to get one because it seemed suspicious. And it said 8 available for about 30 minutes. Not until I posted it here did they immediately become sold. So I hope at least some of those on here got one.