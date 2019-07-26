Raise.com Current Promo Codes and Sales. Buy Video Game Currency at a Discount. Up to 15% off eshop with code FLASH.

Jump to content

Welcome to episode 600, featuring our 600th show recording live at LI Retro with an introduction wrapping up the experience. Thanks for 600 episodes, everyone!

By Daisydog, Jul 26 2019 06:22 PM

#1 Daisydog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1219 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Daisydog

Posted 26 July 2019 - 06:22 PM

People have been bumping an outdated thread, so I thought we could use a dedicated place for raise.com promo codes and sales. They seem to run new promos every couple of days.

Promo codes for existing customers:
FLASH - August 16th only. 1x use code. Extra 5-10% off clearance gift cards (7% extra off Eshop. 5% extra off Gamestop)

Promo codes for NEW customers:
40RAISEAF - $10 off $40+ orders
RAISE75AF - $5 off $75+ orders

Some examples of savings during a 7% off sale:
$25 PSN $20.02
$25 Xbox $20.69
$35 Eshop $29.63
Your savings will vary depending on the sale.

Direct links to gift cards:
Nintendo Eshop
Playstation Network
Xbox

About:
Raise.com is a popular online gift card reseller where you can buy discount gift cards of all types, even video game currency. Most gift cards are digital delivery and will show up in your account once your order has been verified. If you are a new user, this may take a few hours.

Referrals will get you an extra $5 off:
Raise.com offers a generous referral program. Sign up for Raise using a referral link and both you and the person who referred you will get $5 in Raise Cash. Raise Cash can be combined with promo codes for even more savings. There is no need to ask for a referral, just check the Referral Central part of the forum to find numerous people posting their referral links.

Do not clutter this thread with referral links. There is a specific part of the forum called Referral Central for referral links so please post them there.

Raise offers a 1 year money back guarantee.
If there is a problem with your gift card you can email or call them at (888) 578-8422
Monday - Friday: 8am - 7pm CT or Saturday: 9am - 5pm CT
I'll tell you what I have told others:

Spoiler


Tips:
1. Using the app will allow you to pay with Paypal and will even reserve the card in your cart for 10 minutes. This is extremely helpful during popular sales. On the app, the enter promo code section is a little easy to miss, it's right under the word Subtotal in the shopping cart.

2. Gift cards, especially eshop, will go in and out of stock all day so keep checking back.

3. If you are trying to check out and you keep getting redirected back to your cart it means someone has already purchased that gift card. You need to remove any sold out gift cards before you can proceed with your purchase. Try checking out using the Raise app where it will reserve your cart contents for 10 minutes.

4. Seemingly at random, or perhaps if there is a discrepancy between your account and credit card/paypal details, your order may need to be manually verified. Just call raise customer service to unlock your account and get it straightened out.
Raise customer service number is (888) 578-8422. If you call during business hours and it tells you the phones are down, it just means they are busy. Try calling again in a few minutes.


Expired promo codes:
Spoiler


#2 Daisydog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1219 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Daisydog

Posted 26 July 2019 - 06:23 PM

Use this thread for questions, discussion, and for posting new promo codes.
Do not clutter this thread with referral links. There is a specific part of the forum called Referral Central for referral links so please post them there. Or put them in your signature.

I will keep the main post updated with current promo codes, and keep it all pretty.


#3 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   3137 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 26 July 2019 - 06:27 PM

For anyone questioning if Raise is legit, I have bought about $300 in PSN from them within the last couple months.  I have had only 1 issue with one card not working, and they issued me a refund.  Overall pretty good experience.


#4 brutx15   CAG in Training CAG in Training   45 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

brutx15

Posted 26 July 2019 - 06:27 PM

New members can get a $25 PSN card for about $15 bucks today only. About a dollar cheaper than usual.


#5 KillerBs75  

KillerBs75

Posted 26 July 2019 - 07:23 PM

Another trick (what I did) if you want more than $25.  I did two orders:

 

First order - (2) $25 cards and the discount code 40RAISEAF for $10 off, so $50 for $33.12

Second order - (1) $25 card, use discount code MIDSUMMER and the $5 credit you get for being a new customer, so $25 for $15.05

 

The short of this is I got $75 for $48.17

 

Site scared me a bit because they took around 8 hours to send me me codes.  I'd also recommend using the codes immediately so you don't worry about the seller using it after they get their $ and then have to mess with support.


#6 Echotech83   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   725 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

Echotech83

Posted 27 July 2019 - 11:11 PM

Just an FYI but some of the promo codes don’t let you combine them with your raise cash. I had $5 from signing up through daisydog’s referral link and I used the 40RAISEAF code and it wouldn’t let me check out. But I’m still happy, I got $100 Eshop currency for $82.

#7 Daisydog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1219 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Daisydog

Posted 28 July 2019 - 03:19 AM

Just an FYI but some of the promo codes don’t let you combine them with your raise cash. I had $5 from signing up through daisydog’s referral link and I used the 40RAISEAF code and it wouldn’t let me check out. But I’m still happy, I got $100 Eshop currency for $82.

Nice :) and thanks for the info.

I guess the New Customers Only codes are excluded from raise cash despite the Help section saying otherwise:

 

Can I combine Raise Cash with a promotional code?
Yes, promo codes and Raise Cash can be used on the same order to purchase discounted cards on the Raise Marketplace.

At least you still have the $5 to use on a future order.


#8 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 28 July 2019 - 04:48 AM

Site scared me a bit because they took around 8 hours to send me me codes. I'd also recommend using the codes immediately so you don't worry about the seller using it after they get their $ and then have to mess with support.


This sounds g2a as hell. I've never heard of this place before this thread here. Is this legit because it sure smells like it's ran by a stakeholder.

#9 Daisydog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1219 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Daisydog

Posted 28 July 2019 - 05:00 AM

This sounds g2a as hell. I've never heard of this place before this thread here. Is this legit because it sure smells like it's ran by a stakeholder.

I don't know what g2a is but Raise.com has been around for 6 years. A lot of people here have bought from them without any issue.


#10 jaide   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   331 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

jaide

Posted 28 July 2019 - 05:05 AM

Just bought 2 cards. The codes showed up in my account immediately. Good deal.

 

Also just received a text from my credit card company. Transaction got flagged.


Edited by jaide, 28 July 2019 - 05:10 AM.

#11 respectablechum  

respectablechum

Posted 28 July 2019 - 05:18 AM

This sounds g2a as hell. I've never heard of this place before this thread here. Is this legit because it sure smells like it's ran by a stakeholder.

I've used them for 2+ years now and no issues. They actually don't allow the general public to sell some brands, PSN and Xbox being two of them. I assume its to avoid the G2A type shit.


#12 spicoli420   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   870 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

spicoli420

Posted 28 July 2019 - 05:39 AM

anyone receive the $10 promo code from making a second purchase? Received an email yesterday stating if I made a second purchase within 72 hours then I would receive the code. 


#13 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2886 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 28 July 2019 - 05:44 AM

anyone receive the $10 promo code from making a second purchase? Received an email yesterday stating if I made a second purchase within 72 hours then I would receive the code.


I got it awhile ago. It's actually $10 off a purchase of $100 or more so I never ended up using it.

#14 gunstar808   Capitalism, Ho! CAGiversary!   1118 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

gunstar808

Posted 28 July 2019 - 05:51 AM

Appreciate the thread, was able to grab 2x $50 eshop codes with instant delivery. Its too bad the midsummer code expired yesterday, would have saved an extra $5. Still ended up getting $100 in eshop for $77. Gonna grab the vouchers and pick up Mario Maker and MUA. 


#15 Echotech83   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   725 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

Echotech83

Posted 28 July 2019 - 03:18 PM

Meanwhile I’ve been waiting over 12hrs for my codes to be sent. They do say allow 24hrs, but yikes. Maybe don’t use this site if you need credit before an Eshop sale ends. I used PayPal so I assumed it would speed up the process. But you know what assuming does.

#16 Daisydog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1219 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Daisydog

Posted 28 July 2019 - 05:55 PM

Meanwhile I’ve been waiting over 12hrs for my codes to be sent. They do say allow 24hrs, but yikes. Maybe don’t use this site if you need credit before an Eshop sale ends. I used PayPal so I assumed it would speed up the process. But you know what assuming does.

Aww, sorry you're still waiting. Do the Order Details say anything about needing to verify your payment, phone #, or email?


#17 Echotech83   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   725 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

Echotech83

Posted 28 July 2019 - 06:08 PM

Aww, sorry you're still waiting. Do the Order Details say anything about needing to verify your payment, phone #, or email?


No, just said the payment is processing. I placed an order around 6pm eastern yesterday so if I don’t get the codes in 4hrs I have to email them. I did have an issue signing up yesterday because my phone autocorrected my last name when I clicked submit. So I had to call customer service to fix it. They were very nice and helpful. But I didn’t add any payment info until after they fixed the problem. So hopefully that has nothing to do with it.

#18 Aryss   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   448 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Aryss

Posted 28 July 2019 - 07:24 PM

Just to let you know my experience which might help people.  I joined yesterday and used a referral code from someone.  I got my $5 bonus instantly.  I then bought an Xbox $50 card for $44.40 from the site using the code 40RAISEAF ($10 off $40) which made the total $34.40.  I wasn't able the use Raise cash with the code.  The order was cancelled minutes later so I called them.  They answered in a few minutes and nicely explained there have been fraud issues on these types of cards.  They specifically asked me if I was asked to buy them for someone.  I explained no and they verified my account.  They told me to place the order again and the original charge would just fall off.  I used Paypal on the app since you can't on the website yet.

 

I asked about the promo code since I was now not a new customer.  They looked into it and said theycouldn't let me use the promo code again, but once I placed the new order, they would add the $10 promo amount to my Raise cash.  So I did, and less than 5 minutes later I had the $10 in my Raise cash and an email explaining everything.

 

I then used the $15 Raise cash to buy another $50 Xbox card for $44.40 which was emailed to me 20 minutes later without a problem.  I would say how they handled this was good, but I did mention they should have just froze the order until I was verified instead of canceling it which would have avoided the promo code issue.

 

I was hesitant at first too but they are definitely not a scam.


#19 d8onausa   Hornet CAGiversary!   415 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

d8onausa

Posted 30 July 2019 - 04:49 PM

Up to 0% off Steam!


#20 7String   Adam Howard CAGiversary!   403 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

7String

Posted 30 July 2019 - 07:21 PM

Yeah thanks very much, i got one eshop card for 36 an another for slightly more, $75 for 100 in eshop isnt bad at all. Especialyl when Nintendo sale week hits! Whooo I’m gonna be good this time! THanKs OP

#21 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted 02 August 2019 - 09:20 AM

Promo codes for NEW customers:
40RAISEAF - $10 off $40+ orders Expires July 31

 

FWIW, I just used this code today and it worked on eShop credit.


#22 brutx15   CAG in Training CAG in Training   45 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

brutx15

Posted 05 August 2019 - 02:16 PM

Use code THREEOFFGMYR7Q for extra 3% off site wide. Not valid on cash back gift cards.


#23 Jeremoog   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   48 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

Jeremoog

Posted 05 August 2019 - 04:42 PM

So I bought two $25 PlayStation cards over the weekend and one worked while the other gave me an error code saying it would put me over the limit. I only had $10 in my account at the time. Any idea what that could be about?

#24 brutx15   CAG in Training CAG in Training   45 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

brutx15

Posted 05 August 2019 - 05:57 PM

So I bought two $25 PlayStation cards over the weekend and one worked while the other gave me an error code saying it would put me over the limit. I only had $10 in my account at the time. Any idea what that could be about?

I had that happen before also. I just made a purchase with the first, and then the second worked. I think the limit is $200. Of course, if you need the extra $25 for your total, you will probably have to call them, and wait on their 6 hour long support line...


#25 Jeremoog   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   48 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

Jeremoog

Posted 05 August 2019 - 08:44 PM

I had that happen before also. I just made a purchase with the first, and then the second worked. I think the limit is $200. Of course, if you need the extra $25 for your total, you will probably have to call them, and wait on their 6 hour long support line...


You’re right that the limit is $200, but my account total is only $35 since I added the first card. I was just adding the money to bank.

#26 cbulas1   John 3:16 CAGiversary!   1040 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

cbulas1

Posted 06 August 2019 - 01:34 PM

Use code THREEOFFGMYR7Q for extra 3% off site wide. Not valid on cash back gift cards.

I got an error message when trying to use this code, but they actually had four Walmart gift cards at 2.5% off each, so I grabbed all of them.


#27 brutx15   CAG in Training CAG in Training   45 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

brutx15

Posted 08 August 2019 - 01:26 PM

You can get 7% off of gamestop today only. Usually only 2%. THREEOFFGMYR7Q for additional 3% off (may have hit limit, but got another email last evening that the extra 3% was back)

 

Get up to 7% off discounted GameStop gift cards. Not valid on cash back gift cards. No promo code necessary. Pricing expires 8/8/19 11:59 PM CST or while supplies last. This offer is subject to Raise Cash Terms.


#28 Daisydog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1219 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Daisydog

Posted Today, 01:10 PM

Today only get an extra 7% off eshop cards with code FLASH

Code can only be used one time per person. These sell out fast so go through the app to reserve your gift cards and give yourself more time to checkout.

 

$20 eshop codes are currently at 6%. The code would then make them 13% off, so $17.40

$35 eshop codes are currently at 7%. The code would then make them 14% off, so $30.10

$50 eshop codes are currently at 8%. The code would then make them 15% off, so $42.50

 

Also,

40RAISEAF - $10 off $40+ orders (new customers only) still appears to be working, so if you're a new customer that code may work out better for you. Or place two orders to use both codes.


