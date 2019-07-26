Jump to content

Raise.com Current Promo Codes and Sales. Buy Video Game Currency at a Discount.

By Daisydog, Today, 06:22 PM

Daisydog  

Daisydog

Posted Today, 06:22 PM

People have been bumping an outdated thread, so I thought we could use a dedicated place for raise.com promo codes and sales. They seem to run new promos every couple of days.

Promo codes for existing customers:
MIDSUMMER - 7% off all orders. Maximum savings $15. Expires July 26th at 11:59 PM CST

Promo codes for NEW customers:
40RAISEAF - $10 off $40+ orders
RAISE75AF - $5 off $75+ orders

 

Examples of typical savings during a 7% off sale:

$25 PSN  $20.02

$25 Xbox  $20.69

$35 Eshop  $29.63

Your savings will vary depending on the sale.

 

Direct links to gift cards:
Nintendo Eshop
Playstation Network
Xbox

 

About:
Raise.com is a popular online gift card reseller where you can buy discount gift cards of all types, even video game currency. Most gift cards are digital delivery and will show up in your account once your order has been verified. If you're a new user, this may take a few hours.
 

Referrals will get you an extra $5 off:
Raise.com offers a generous referral program. Sign up for Raise using a referral link and both you and the person who referred you will get $5 in Raise Cash. Raise Cash can be combined with promo codes for even more savings. There's no need to ask for a referral, just check the Referral Central part of the forum to find numerous people posting their referral links.

Do not clutter this thread with referral links. There is a specific part of the forum called Referral Central for referral links so please post them there.

 

Raise offers a 1 year money back guarantee.
If there is a problem with your gift card you can email or call them at (888) 578-8422
Monday - Friday: 8am - 7pm CT or Saturday: 9am - 5pm CT
I'll tell you what I have told others:

Spoiler


Tips:
1. Using the app will allow you to pay with Paypal and will even reserve the card in your cart for 10 minutes. This is extremely helpful during popular sales. On the app, the enter promo code section is a little easy to miss, it's right under the word Subtotal in the shopping cart.

2. Gift cards, especially eshop, will go in and out of stock all day so keep checking back.

 

3. If you are trying to check out and you keep getting redirected back to your cart it means someone has already purchased that gift card. You need to remove any sold out gift cards before you can proceed with your purchase. Try checking out using the Raise app where it will reserve your cart contents for 10 minutes.
 
4. Seemingly at random, or perhaps if there is a discrepancy between your account and credit card/paypal details, Your order may need to be manually verified. Just call raise customer service to unlock your account and get it straightened out.
Raise customer service number is (888) 578-8422. If you call during business hours and it tells you the phones are down, it just means they are busy. Try calling again in a few minutes.


Daisydog  

Daisydog

Posted Today, 06:23 PM

Use this thread for questions, discussion, and for posting new promo codes.
Do not clutter this thread with referral links. There is a specific part of the forum called Referral Central for referral links so please post them there.

I will keep the main post updated with current promo codes, and keep it all pretty.


SpraykwoN  

SpraykwoN

Posted Today, 06:27 PM

For anyone questioning if Raise is legit, I have bought about $300 in PSN from them within the last couple months.  I have had only 1 issue with one card not working, and they issued me a refund.  Overall pretty good experience.


brutx15  

brutx15

Posted Today, 06:27 PM

New members can get a $25 PSN card for about $15 bucks today only. About a dollar cheaper than usual.


KillerBs75  

KillerBs75

Posted Today, 07:23 PM

Another trick (what I did) if you want more than $25.  I did two orders:

 

First order - (2) $25 cards and the discount code 40RAISEAF for $10 off, so $50 for $33.12

Second order - (1) $25 card, use discount code MIDSUMMER and the $5 credit you get for being a new customer, so $25 for $15.05

 

The short of this is I got $75 for $48.17

 

Site scared me a bit because they took around 8 hours to send me me codes.  I'd also recommend using the codes immediately so you don't worry about the seller using it after they get their $ and then have to mess with support.


