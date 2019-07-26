Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #598: Up in Feet

CAGcast #598: Up in Feet

The gang talks online gaming harassment, Overwatch controversy, some Comic Con stuff, castle apprenticeship, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

PS4 Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Scarlet $39.99 play-asia.com (asia, multi-language bet)

By Sugarbeats, Today, 08:32 PM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 08:32 PM

https://www.play-asi...guage/13/70cf2v

#2 AdamR  

AdamR

Posted Today, 09:16 PM

Fair warning, DOAX3: Scarlet on PS4 is censored due to Sony's policy against fan-service (not trying to start that discussion again). It has removed content/features compared to the Switch version.

It's not on sale, but you can buy DOAX3: Fortune and the 2 new Girls as DLC to get everything Scarlet is offering, but without the censoring. The only different content Scarlet will still have is access to a small amount of paid DLC, and a slightly higher money cap which isn't really a factor.


#3 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 09:47 PM

Is this basically the same as the vita version?

#4 AdamR  

AdamR

Posted Today, 10:05 PM

Is this basically the same as the vita version?

Pretty much. DOAX3: Fortune(PS4) and Venus(Vita) were essentially the same game(enhanced on the PS4 of course) and Scarlet is an exact copy of Fortune, but with 2 new Girls and the suits/costumes that came with them (that you can now buy for Fortune), but with content having to be censored/removed now since it's a new release on PS4 and couldn't pass the new regulations.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy