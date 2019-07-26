PS4 Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Scarlet $39.99 play-asia.com (asia, multi-language bet)
#1
Posted Today, 08:32 PM
#2
Posted Today, 09:16 PM
Fair warning, DOAX3: Scarlet on PS4 is censored due to Sony's policy against fan-service (not trying to start that discussion again). It has removed content/features compared to the Switch version.
It's not on sale, but you can buy DOAX3: Fortune and the 2 new Girls as DLC to get everything Scarlet is offering, but without the censoring. The only different content Scarlet will still have is access to a small amount of paid DLC, and a slightly higher money cap which isn't really a factor.
#3
Posted Today, 09:47 PM
#4
Posted Today, 10:05 PM
Pretty much. DOAX3: Fortune(PS4) and Venus(Vita) were essentially the same game(enhanced on the PS4 of course) and Scarlet is an exact copy of Fortune, but with 2 new Girls and the suits/costumes that came with them (that you can now buy for Fortune), but with content having to be censored/removed now since it's a new release on PS4 and couldn't pass the new regulations.
Is this basically the same as the vita version?