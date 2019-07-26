PS4 Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Scarlet $39.99 play-asia.com (asia, multi-language ver)

Posted Yesterday, 09:16 PM

Fair warning, DOAX3: Scarlet on PS4 is censored due to Sony's policy against fan-service (not trying to start that discussion again). It has removed content/features compared to the Switch version.

It's not on sale, but you can buy DOAX3: Fortune and the 2 new Girls as DLC to get everything Scarlet is offering, but without the censoring. The only different content Scarlet will still have is access to a small amount of paid DLC, and a slightly higher money cap which isn't really a factor.