https://www.play-asi...guage/13/70cf2v
PS4 Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Scarlet $39.99 play-asia.com (asia, multi-language ver)
#1
Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 09:16 PM
Fair warning, DOAX3: Scarlet on PS4 is censored due to Sony's policy against fan-service (not trying to start that discussion again). It has removed content/features compared to the Switch version.
It's not on sale, but you can buy DOAX3: Fortune and the 2 new Girls as DLC to get everything Scarlet is offering, but without the censoring. The only different content Scarlet will still have is access to a small amount of paid DLC, and a slightly higher money cap which isn't really a factor.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 09:47 PM
#4
Posted Yesterday, 10:05 PM
Pretty much. DOAX3: Fortune(PS4) and Venus(Vita) were essentially the same game(enhanced on the PS4 of course) and Scarlet is an exact copy of Fortune, but with 2 new Girls and the suits/costumes that came with them (that you can now buy for Fortune), but with content having to be censored/removed now since it's a new release on PS4 and couldn't pass the new regulations.
Is this basically the same as the vita version?
#5 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 813 Posts Joined 14.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:51 AM
The content removed was a fan that jiggled the girl's boobs and a lotion that changed breast bounce. It took many hours of playtime to unlock the fan and the girls would tell you to stop then scream while covering themselves if you continued.