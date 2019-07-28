Jump to content

Spider-man $19.99, $15.99 GCU Best Buy

By mrclutch, Today, 07:15 AM

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 07:15 AM

Excellent price. If you haven’t played it yet, buy and put everything else in the backlog while you play this!!

https://www.bestbuy....s=960&keys=keys

Blumpkin  

Blumpkin

Posted Today, 07:20 AM

Jesus Christ, we can stop adding GCU prices to Best Buy titles for the five people that still have it.

TonyCatastrophe  

TonyCatastrophe

Posted Today, 07:24 AM

Jesus Christ, we can stop adding GCU prices to Best Buy titles for the five people that still have it.



Sadly.. more than five have it since there were more than that that were commenting in the initial thread about their GCU accounts being paid for in full for years to come.

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 07:49 AM

So I was saying the game is pretty great and it’s a solid deal. Enjoy!

IAMSAM34  

IAMSAM34

Posted Today, 07:53 AM

Im playing it now and this game is really fun.

Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 08:21 AM

Now can jump force finally drop to $20

snipermike  

snipermike

Posted Today, 09:26 AM

Jesus Christ, we can stop adding GCU prices to Best Buy titles for the five people that still have it.

525FCFF4-22FD-4866-99EE-0177F1B8C455.gif

josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Today, 10:22 AM

This game is still factory sealed sitting in a pile of unplayed games in front of me right now from when it was $20 the last time.  Its best friend God of War has been keeping it company.  Still a great deal though!


redreflect  

redreflect

Posted Today, 10:46 AM

Was so excited for this game but I've tried 3 different copies and they all have the same issue of black dots and lines rapidly flashing all across the screen while I play. I've tried different game discs and uninstalling the game completely but nothing helps. It's weird because it's the only game that does that.
