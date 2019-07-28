Spider-man $19.99, $15.99 GCU Best Buy
Jesus Christ, we can stop adding GCU prices to Best Buy titles for the five people that still have it.
Sadly.. more than five have it since there were more than that that were commenting in the initial thread about their GCU accounts being paid for in full for years to come.
Jesus Christ, we can stop adding GCU prices to Best Buy titles for the five people that still have it.
This game is still factory sealed sitting in a pile of unplayed games in front of me right now from when it was $20 the last time. Its best friend God of War has been keeping it company. Still a great deal though!
