CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #598: Up in Feet

CAGcast #598: Up in Feet

The gang talks online gaming harassment, Overwatch controversy, some Comic Con stuff, castle apprenticeship, and so much more!

Fry's Ads 7/28-8/3

By fidodido, Today, 08:28 AM

Posted Today, 08:28 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$19.99
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D
Starfox 64 3D
Super Mario 3D Land
Super Mario Maker
Ultimate NES Remix

$79.99
Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2

PS4 :ps4:

$19.99
Spider-Man

$49.99
Alpine Green Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Blue Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Crystal Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Magma Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset

$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$249
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console

$299.99
PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console

Switch :switch:

$9.99
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Luigi Edition
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Mario Edition

$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $46.99
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figure

$59.99
Fire Emblem: Three Houses

XBox One :xb1:

$11.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

$14.99
Snakebyte Key:Pad

$16.99
Dishonored 2

$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$29.99
Shining Resonance: Refrain

$59.99
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller

$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset

$69.99
Phantom White Wireless Controller
Sport Red Wireless Controller

$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$299
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II

PC :pc:

$20 (B&M only)
$20 Steam Gift Card

$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$179.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$2.99
Teknmotion Universal Media Case

$59.99
Sega Genesis Flashback Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$2.99
Can't Hardly Wait
Cavemen
Enter the Dangerous Mind
Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion
Let's Kill Ward's Wife
Not Suitable for Children
Punchline
The Three Stooges: Triple Feature: Volume 2

$9.99
The 10th Kingdom
The Awesomes: The Complete Series
Dinotopia: The Complete Mini-Series
Documentary Now!: Season 1 & Season 2
Marco Polo (2007)

$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $15.99
American Psycho (4K+Blu)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent (4K+Blu)
Halloween (1978) (4K+Blu)
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)
National Lampoon's Van Wilder (4K+Blu)
Now You See Me (4K+Blu)
Rambo III (4K+Blu)

$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.18
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (4K+Blu)

$14.99
The Fast and the Furious (4K+Blu)
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (4K+Blu)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)
The Purge (4K+Blu)
The Purge: Anarchy (4K+Blu)
The Purge: Election Year (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)

$24.99
Flip Flappers
Food Wars!: The Second Plate
Girls Beyond the Wasteland
Haven't You Heard?: I'm Sakamoto
Hidamari Sketch: Honeycomb: Season 4
Is the Order a Rabbit?: Season 2
Knights of Sidonia: Season 1
Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless
 


