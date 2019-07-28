Fry's Ads 7/28-8/3

Posted Today, 08:28 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$19.99

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D

Starfox 64 3D

Super Mario 3D Land

Super Mario Maker

Ultimate NES Remix



$79.99

Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2



PS4



$19.99

Spider-Man



$49.99

Alpine Green Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Blue Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Crystal Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Magma Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$89.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$249

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



$299.99

PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console



Switch



$9.99

Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Luigi Edition

Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Mario Edition



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $46.99

Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figure



$59.99

Fire Emblem: Three Houses



XBox One



$11.99

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition



$14.99

Snakebyte Key:Pad



$16.99

Dishonored 2



$22.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$29.99

Shining Resonance: Refrain



$59.99

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$69.99

Phantom White Wireless Controller

Sport Red Wireless Controller



$89.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$299

XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II



PC



$20 (B&M only)

$20 Steam Gift Card



$22.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$179.95

Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$2.99

Teknmotion Universal Media Case



$59.99

Sega Genesis Flashback Console



Blu-Ray



$2.99

Can't Hardly Wait

Cavemen

Enter the Dangerous Mind

Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion

Let's Kill Ward's Wife

Not Suitable for Children

Punchline

The Three Stooges: Triple Feature: Volume 2



$9.99

The 10th Kingdom

The Awesomes: The Complete Series

Dinotopia: The Complete Mini-Series

Documentary Now!: Season 1 & Season 2

Marco Polo (2007)



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $15.99

American Psycho (4K+Blu)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (4K+Blu)

Halloween (1978) (4K+Blu)

IMAX: A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)

National Lampoon's Van Wilder (4K+Blu)

Now You See Me (4K+Blu)

Rambo III (4K+Blu)



$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.18

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (4K+Blu)



$14.99

The Fast and the Furious (4K+Blu)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (4K+Blu)

Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)

Furious 7 (4K+Blu)

The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)

The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)

The Purge (4K+Blu)

The Purge: Anarchy (4K+Blu)

The Purge: Election Year (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$24.99

Flip Flappers

Food Wars!: The Second Plate

Girls Beyond the Wasteland

Haven't You Heard?: I'm Sakamoto

Hidamari Sketch: Honeycomb: Season 4

Is the Order a Rabbit?: Season 2

Knights of Sidonia: Season 1

Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless

