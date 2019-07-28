Fry's Ads 7/28-8/3

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$19.99
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D
Starfox 64 3D
Super Mario 3D Land
Super Mario Maker
Ultimate NES Remix
$79.99
Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2
PS4
$19.99
Spider-Man
$49.99
Alpine Green Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Blue Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Crystal Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Magma Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$249
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
$299.99
PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console
Switch
$9.99
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Luigi Edition
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Mario Edition
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $46.99
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figure
$59.99
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
XBox One
$11.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
$14.99
Snakebyte Key:Pad
$16.99
Dishonored 2
$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$29.99
Shining Resonance: Refrain
$59.99
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$69.99
Phantom White Wireless Controller
Sport Red Wireless Controller
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$299
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II
PC
$20 (B&M only)
$20 Steam Gift Card
$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$179.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$2.99
Teknmotion Universal Media Case
$59.99
Sega Genesis Flashback Console
Blu-Ray
$2.99
Can't Hardly Wait
Cavemen
Enter the Dangerous Mind
Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion
Let's Kill Ward's Wife
Not Suitable for Children
Punchline
The Three Stooges: Triple Feature: Volume 2
$9.99
The 10th Kingdom
The Awesomes: The Complete Series
Dinotopia: The Complete Mini-Series
Documentary Now!: Season 1 & Season 2
Marco Polo (2007)
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $15.99
American Psycho (4K+Blu)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent (4K+Blu)
Halloween (1978) (4K+Blu)
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)
National Lampoon's Van Wilder (4K+Blu)
Now You See Me (4K+Blu)
Rambo III (4K+Blu)
$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.18
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (4K+Blu)
$14.99
The Fast and the Furious (4K+Blu)
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (4K+Blu)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)
The Purge (4K+Blu)
The Purge: Anarchy (4K+Blu)
The Purge: Election Year (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$24.99
Flip Flappers
Food Wars!: The Second Plate
Girls Beyond the Wasteland
Haven't You Heard?: I'm Sakamoto
Hidamari Sketch: Honeycomb: Season 4
Is the Order a Rabbit?: Season 2
Knights of Sidonia: Season 1
Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless
Posted Today, 08:28 AM
