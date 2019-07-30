Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #598: Up in Feet

CAGcast #598: Up in Feet

The gang talks online gaming harassment, Overwatch controversy, some Comic Con stuff, castle apprenticeship, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

ZELDA DREAMER EDITION PRE ORDER IN STOCK AT TARGET $70 = It’s not so much a deal but.,...

By 7String, Yesterday, 10:03 PM

#1 7String   Adam Howard CAGiversary!   340 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

7String

Posted Yesterday, 10:03 PM

https://www.target.c...ch/-/A-76780151

If i didnt let you guys know it was back in stock, I’d never hear the end of , “how come no one said anything?”!
And then I’d feel bad

So here!

#2 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM

How come no one said anything... sooner?

#3 7String   Adam Howard CAGiversary!   340 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

7String

Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM

I mentioned it in the Nintendo thread but when i saw a lack of response i realized. Maybe no one noticed, so i thought I’d try posting, it was still in stock when i posted
I guess the last of them got snagged dude
Oops

#4 Daisydog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1210 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

Daisydog

Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM

Isn't Bestbuy still taking preorders?

 

Regular

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255362

Dreamer

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6356694

Amiibo

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6352084


#5 media_wonder   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   150 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

media_wonder

Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM

in for 0, thanks OP

 

/s

 

: )


#6 gnugget5   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   387 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

gnugget5

Posted Yesterday, 11:55 PM

And OOS at Target.


#7 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22720 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 12:04 AM

Bestbuy was sold out for a while I think, prob just came back for a bit. 

 

And sucks I missed Target. With no GCU discount, Target is actually the best deal for me with 5% off on RedCard. Not much but it's better than the 0% off I now get everywhere else. 


#8 7String   Adam Howard CAGiversary!   340 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

7String

Posted Today, 12:14 AM

Yeah it was sold out for a while,and it must’ve been within minutes of posting it finished selling out

Is there supposed to be another batch of pre orders? If so, I should cancel and get it with GCU, i didnt know BBY had it

#9 jbg87   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   461 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

jbg87

Posted Today, 12:16 AM

It’s sold out bb already

I’d get this
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy