Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

The gang talks The Boys, GameStop, Ninja on Mixer, a cancelled PAX panel, Fortnite World Cup, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 2 votes

gamestop prestige day sale

By gsdave, Yesterday, 03:48 PM

#1 gsdave  

gsdave

Posted Yesterday, 03:48 PM

https://www.gamestop...s/prestige-day/

 

some very solid deals. i know im personally going to crazy for the b2g1 on preowned games... note these offers are for prestige stores only. the best way to get prestige store near you is to fill out the surveys from your receipt every time you're there.


#2 topchief1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   106 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

topchief1

Posted Yesterday, 03:56 PM

Do you get your employee discount on top of the prestige day sales, gamestop dave?

#3 jdawgg76   RIP Stan the Man CAGiversary!   4952 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

jdawgg76

Posted Yesterday, 03:59 PM

The store near me that was a prestige store is no longer a prestige store meaning the closest one is about two hours away. Better luck next quarter, I guess.

#4 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 04:02 PM

Do you get your employee discount on top of the prestige day sales, gamestop dave?

pretty sure his store isnt prestige, alot of negative reviews when dave tells people they are getting a quarter for their game that gamestop sells for $15 so they can expand their toy section and get ready for digital used games.


#5 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Yesterday, 04:07 PM

WTF is a prestige location?


#6 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3178 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Yesterday, 04:09 PM

Thats weird 1 of our 5 stores around here is one, good to know.


#7 topchief1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   106 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

topchief1

Posted Yesterday, 04:14 PM

Dave knows he has to toe the company line, or he'll be next on the chopping block

#8 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2927 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 04:40 PM

So they’re basically saying all their other stores are shit?

Super weird gimmick for a sale.

#9 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2363 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 05:51 PM

Totally possible "Prestige" just means they have too much of the stuff that is part of this sale.


#10 vicious7171   Don't you dare call on me, old man! CAGiversary!   433 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

vicious7171

Posted Yesterday, 06:56 PM

The closest Prestige store is 15 miles away...the next closest is 71 miles away in another state.  Kind of lame.


#11 MR_E   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1925 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

MR_E

Posted Yesterday, 09:07 PM

Lol.  There's one prestige store near me, and looking at store availability on the website, it appears to be the only one that doesn't have any of the good t-shirts in stock for the 2 for $15 shirt deal (if it's even on all shirts and not just some undisclosed selection).


#12 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22729 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 10:00 PM

There are 8 near me (within 10 miles, Chicagoland area)... but not sure this is worth checking out. I wish there was a way to see all games in stock by a specific store (vs, checking items 1 by 1) before I decide if these trips are worth the hassle. 


#13 Dragun619   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   24 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Dragun619

Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM

Would the B2G1 free stack with 3 for $15 deal as in I would get three $9.99 games for $10?


#14 ohhellnaw  

ohhellnaw

Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM

Lot of triggered people in here. Lol

#15 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 01:13 AM

Would the B2G1 free stack with 3 for $15 deal as in I would get three $9.99 games for $10?


https://images.app.g...q8rfy9T7EqGT9J6

#16 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted Today, 01:18 AM

For shits n giggles I looked and the only prestige store near me is a shit hole and last time I was in it I watched 2 store staff outright argue with a 13 year old kid that the kids sun faded, sticker covered, dented case off the shelf was brand new. I mean argued as if the kid was a full grown adult. Then when I got to the counter the manager gave a pre order bonus figure to 2 of his friends when they walked in and didn't have one for me when I tried to pick it up and when I said I want my money back he said he couldn't but would put the money down on another pre order but when I called the dispatch for the county sheriff dept he gave me money back.

 

I swore I'd never shop at lamestop again and I never have. I've saved a lot of money and hassle by not doing so.

 

Seriously, F*** shitstop.


#17 ohhellnaw  

ohhellnaw

Posted Today, 01:28 AM

Yet...you are here. Lol

#18 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   3191 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 03:52 AM

There's way too much salt in this thread for my blood pressure.

#19 CHAZ934  

CHAZ934

Posted Today, 12:56 PM

Seriously though, the best business model GameStop can adopt is to leave their customers the Fuck alone. Like just let people come in, but what they want and leave.

No one wants to feel like they’re buying a car when they are making a $60> purchase.

#20 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3693 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 01:23 PM

There's less reason for me to step foot in GameStop now that all the hot chicks who worked there a couple years ago are selling lewds on IG. Now you guys employ pizza faced stalker looking dudes.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy