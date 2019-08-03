gamestop prestige day sale

Posted Today, 01:18 AM

For shits n giggles I looked and the only prestige store near me is a shit hole and last time I was in it I watched 2 store staff outright argue with a 13 year old kid that the kids sun faded, sticker covered, dented case off the shelf was brand new. I mean argued as if the kid was a full grown adult. Then when I got to the counter the manager gave a pre order bonus figure to 2 of his friends when they walked in and didn't have one for me when I tried to pick it up and when I said I want my money back he said he couldn't but would put the money down on another pre order but when I called the dispatch for the county sheriff dept he gave me money back.

I swore I'd never shop at lamestop again and I never have. I've saved a lot of money and hassle by not doing so.

Seriously, F*** shitstop.