Fry's Ads 8/4-10

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$149.99
Purple/Silver New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
PS4
$3.99
Snakebyte Trigger Treadz Grips
$9.99
Snakebyte Charge Case
$16.99
Battlezone (PSVR)
Bloodborne
Creed: Rise to Glory (PSVR)
Detroit: Beyond Human
Drive Club
Gran Turismo Sport
Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
Infamous: Second Son
Killzone: Shadow Fall
Knack II
The Last of Us: Remastered
Little Big Planet 3
Minecraft
MLB: The Show '17
MLB: The Show '18
Ratchet & Clank
Ratchet & Clank (Greatest Hits)
RIGS Mechanized Combat League
Shadow of the Colossus
Tearaway: Unfolded: Crafted Edition
Tetris Effect (PSVR)
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Until Dawn
$19.99
Spider-Man
$39.99
Days Gone
$69.99
Black Gold Wireless Headset
White Gold Wireless Headset
$249
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
$249.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss
Switch
$3.99
Snakebyte Trigger Treadz Grips
$14.99
Joy-Con Wheel: Set of 2
$59.99
Super Mario Maker 2
Super Mario Odyssey
XBox One
$7.99
Snakebyte Controller Case
$14.99
Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard
Snakebyte Headset X Gaming Headset
$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$29.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$69.99
Sport Red Wireless Controller
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II, Madden NFL '20 (download code)
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19, Madden NFL '20 (download code)
PC
$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$179.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$6.99
Hyperkin Armor3 ReadyBase Charging Stand for Pokeball Plus
$7.99
Legends Flashback Blast! Console
Blu-Ray
$2.99
American Muscle
A Better Tomorrow (2010) (Blu+DVD)
Black Coal, Thin Ice
Cold War 2
Immortals
Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale
Z Storm
$3.49
Beyond Redemption
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
The Crimson Mask
Drug War
McCanick
Victim
$4.99
American Mummy (Blu3D+Blu+DVD)
Annihilation (Blu+DVD)
Better Watch Out (Blu+DVD)
Frankenstein (2004)
Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster
Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster: Collector's Edition
Queens of Scream: I Know What You Did Last Summer/When a Stranger Calls/Vacancy (Blu+DVD)
Railroad Tigers (Blu+DVD)
$14.99
The Expendables (4K+Blu)
The Expendables 2 (4K+Blu)
The Expendables 3 (4K+Blu)
The Fast and the Furious (4K+Blu)
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (4K+Blu)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
Hell or High Water (4K+Blu)
Rambo III (4K+Blu)
Transporter 3 (4K+Blu)
$17.99
Bad Times at the El Royale (4K+Blu)
Goosebumps 2 (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu)
Night School (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)
$21.99
Audition
The Bloodstained Butterfly
Children of the Corn
The Driller Killer
Mark of the Devil (Blu+DVD)
Society (Steelbook)
Willie Dynamite
$22.99
Incredibles 2 (4K+Blu)
Mary Poppins Returns (4K+Blu)
Ralph Breaks the Internet (4K+Blu)
Solo: A Star Wars Story (4K+Blu)
Fry's Ads 8/4-10
Posted Today, 06:25 AM
