Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

The gang talks The Boys, GameStop, Ninja on Mixer, a cancelled PAX panel, Fortnite World Cup, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Fry's Ads 8/4-10

By fidodido, Today, 06:25 AM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4965 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Today, 06:25 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

DS :ds:

$149.99
Purple/Silver New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7

PS4 :ps4:

$3.99
Snakebyte Trigger Treadz Grips

$9.99
Snakebyte Charge Case

$16.99
Battlezone (PSVR)
Bloodborne
Creed: Rise to Glory (PSVR)
Detroit: Beyond Human
Drive Club
Gran Turismo Sport
Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
Infamous: Second Son
Killzone: Shadow Fall
Knack II
The Last of Us: Remastered
Little Big Planet 3
Minecraft
MLB: The Show '17
MLB: The Show '18
Ratchet & Clank
Ratchet & Clank (Greatest Hits)
RIGS Mechanized Combat League
Shadow of the Colossus
Tearaway: Unfolded: Crafted Edition
Tetris Effect (PSVR)
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Until Dawn

$19.99
Spider-Man

$39.99
Days Gone

$69.99
Black Gold Wireless Headset
White Gold Wireless Headset

$249
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console

$249.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss

Switch :switch:

$3.99
Snakebyte Trigger Treadz Grips

$14.99
Joy-Con Wheel: Set of 2

$59.99
Super Mario Maker 2
Super Mario Odyssey

XBox One :xb1:

$7.99
Snakebyte Controller Case

$14.99
Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard
Snakebyte Headset X Gaming Headset

$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$29.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro

$69.99
Sport Red Wireless Controller

$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II, Madden NFL '20 (download code)

$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19, Madden NFL '20 (download code)

PC :pc:

$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$179.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$6.99
Hyperkin Armor3 ReadyBase Charging Stand for Pokeball Plus

$7.99
Legends Flashback Blast! Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$2.99
American Muscle
A Better Tomorrow (2010) (Blu+DVD)
Black Coal, Thin Ice
Cold War 2
Immortals
Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale
Z Storm

$3.49
Beyond Redemption
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
The Crimson Mask
Drug War
McCanick
Victim

$4.99
American Mummy (Blu3D+Blu+DVD)
Annihilation (Blu+DVD)
Better Watch Out (Blu+DVD)
Frankenstein (2004)
Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster
Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster: Collector's Edition
Queens of Scream: I Know What You Did Last Summer/When a Stranger Calls/Vacancy (Blu+DVD)
Railroad Tigers (Blu+DVD)

$14.99
The Expendables (4K+Blu)
The Expendables 2 (4K+Blu)
The Expendables 3 (4K+Blu)
The Fast and the Furious (4K+Blu)
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (4K+Blu)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
Hell or High Water (4K+Blu)
Rambo III (4K+Blu)
Transporter 3 (4K+Blu)

$17.99
Bad Times at the El Royale (4K+Blu)
Goosebumps 2 (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu)
Night School (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)

$21.99
Audition
The Bloodstained Butterfly
Children of the Corn
The Driller Killer
Mark of the Devil (Blu+DVD)
Society (Steelbook)
Willie Dynamite

$22.99
Incredibles 2 (4K+Blu)
Mary Poppins Returns (4K+Blu)
Ralph Breaks the Internet (4K+Blu)
Solo: A Star Wars Story (4K+Blu)
 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy