Fry's Ads 8/4-10

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$149.99

Purple/Silver New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7



PS4



$3.99

Snakebyte Trigger Treadz Grips



$9.99

Snakebyte Charge Case



$16.99

Battlezone (PSVR)

Bloodborne

Creed: Rise to Glory (PSVR)

Detroit: Beyond Human

Drive Club

Gran Turismo Sport

Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Infamous: Second Son

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Knack II

The Last of Us: Remastered

Little Big Planet 3

Minecraft

MLB: The Show '17

MLB: The Show '18

Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet & Clank (Greatest Hits)

RIGS Mechanized Combat League

Shadow of the Colossus

Tearaway: Unfolded: Crafted Edition

Tetris Effect (PSVR)

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn



$19.99

Spider-Man



$39.99

Days Gone



$69.99

Black Gold Wireless Headset

White Gold Wireless Headset



$249

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



$249.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss



Switch



$3.99

Snakebyte Trigger Treadz Grips



$14.99

Joy-Con Wheel: Set of 2



$59.99

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Odyssey



XBox One



$7.99

Snakebyte Controller Case



$14.99

Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard

Snakebyte Headset X Gaming Headset



$22.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$29.99

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$69.99

Sport Red Wireless Controller



$299

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II, Madden NFL '20 (download code)



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19, Madden NFL '20 (download code)



PC



$22.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$179.95

Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$6.99

Hyperkin Armor3 ReadyBase Charging Stand for Pokeball Plus



$7.99

Legends Flashback Blast! Console



Blu-Ray



$2.99

American Muscle

A Better Tomorrow (2010) (Blu+DVD)

Black Coal, Thin Ice

Cold War 2

Immortals

Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale

Z Storm



$3.49

Beyond Redemption

The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)

The Crimson Mask

Drug War

McCanick

Victim



$4.99

American Mummy (Blu3D+Blu+DVD)

Annihilation (Blu+DVD)

Better Watch Out (Blu+DVD)

Frankenstein (2004)

Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster

Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster: Collector's Edition

Queens of Scream: I Know What You Did Last Summer/When a Stranger Calls/Vacancy (Blu+DVD)

Railroad Tigers (Blu+DVD)



$14.99

The Expendables (4K+Blu)

The Expendables 2 (4K+Blu)

The Expendables 3 (4K+Blu)

The Fast and the Furious (4K+Blu)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (4K+Blu)

Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)

Furious 7 (4K+Blu)

The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)

Hell or High Water (4K+Blu)

Rambo III (4K+Blu)

Transporter 3 (4K+Blu)



$17.99

Bad Times at the El Royale (4K+Blu)

Goosebumps 2 (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu)

Night School (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)



$21.99

Audition

The Bloodstained Butterfly

Children of the Corn

The Driller Killer

Mark of the Devil (Blu+DVD)

Society (Steelbook)

Willie Dynamite



$22.99

Incredibles 2 (4K+Blu)

Mary Poppins Returns (4K+Blu)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (4K+Blu)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (4K+Blu)

