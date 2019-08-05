Rage 2 $29.99 Amazon
Posted Yesterday, 06:58 PM
Rage 2 - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition [Amazon Exclusive Bonus] https://www.amazon.c...i_nXhsDbY7GJP5B
Posted Yesterday, 07:51 PM
Getting close to that sweet $19.99 price.
Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM
Yep, another $10 off and that baby will end up in my backlog!
Posted Yesterday, 09:30 PM
I’m holding for another $10 off myself.
Posted Yesterday, 09:52 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM
Also this price at GameStop. A little less used.
good point, i'll trade some games in and pick it up instantly at gs instead of paying real money and waiting a week for it to arrive from amazon. win win...
Posted Yesterday, 11:38 PM
Waiting for $20(gamestop used preferred), interested in the game, but not too sure on it.
Posted Today, 12:54 AM
i always wonder why this game was made, i never heard or saw somebody say "I want a sequel to Rage" before this game was announced