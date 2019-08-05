Jump to content

Rage 2 $29.99 Amazon

The gang talks The Boys, GameStop, Ninja on Mixer, a cancelled PAX panel, Fortnite World Cup, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and so much more!

Rage 2 $29.99 Amazon

By MrRidickulous, Yesterday, 06:58 PM

MrRidickulous  

MrRidickulous

Posted Yesterday, 06:58 PM

Xbox one and PS4. Pretty sure this is lowest.

Rage 2 - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition [Amazon Exclusive Bonus] https://www.amazon.c...i_nXhsDbY7GJP5B

Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Yesterday, 07:51 PM

Getting close to that sweet $19.99 price.


BentoBox  

BentoBox

Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM

Yep, another $10 off and that baby will end up in my backlog!


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Yesterday, 09:30 PM

Also this price at GameStop. A little less used.
I’m holding for another $10 off myself.

RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted Yesterday, 09:52 PM

I knew it was risky to get it when it dropped to 40 a couple weeks ago, but I bit then anyway, and of course I haven't played it yet. Dang

gsdave  

gsdave

Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM

Also this price at GameStop. A little less used.
 

good point, i'll trade some games in and pick it up instantly at gs instead of paying real money and waiting a week for it to arrive from amazon. win win...


jms209  

jms209

Posted Yesterday, 11:38 PM

Waiting for $20(gamestop used preferred), interested in the game, but not too sure on it.


Barry Burton  

Barry Burton

Posted Today, 12:54 AM

i always wonder why this game was made, i never heard or saw somebody say "I want a sequel to Rage" before this game was announced


