CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

The gang talks The Boys, GameStop, Ninja on Mixer, a cancelled PAX panel, Fortnite World Cup, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and so much more!

Pre-Order: Xbox One X 1TB Console - Gears 5 Limited Edition Bundle $499.99

By gsdave, Aug 07 2019 09:42 PM

#1 gsdave  

gsdave

Posted 07 August 2019 - 09:42 PM

#2 kevinmlssu   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   369 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

kevinmlssu

Posted 07 August 2019 - 10:25 PM

Looks amazing but still too far into this gen to pay $500 for a One X

#3 Jckma  

Jckma

Posted 07 August 2019 - 10:51 PM

Looks great!

#4 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6338 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 07 August 2019 - 11:27 PM

It's a little too late for this. It's a good idea to have this bundle but people don't care about Gears as they use to. I'm sure this will sell some but we'll see discounts to this like the Fallout 76 bundle soon after release.

#5 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6338 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 07 August 2019 - 11:29 PM

#6 Viecie  

Viecie

Posted Yesterday, 01:37 AM

#7 slickCARDS19  

slickCARDS19

Posted Yesterday, 02:02 AM

It is a pretty sweet looking system!

#8 jbg87   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   479 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

jbg87

Posted Yesterday, 04:24 AM

Should of been 2tb

#9 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2870 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 05:07 AM

Easily the best looking Xbox one console in my opinion. Still no way in hell I'd pay $500 at this point.

#10 VA   Do my nipples frighten you? CAGiversary!   402 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

VA

Posted Yesterday, 06:40 AM

Can I play PlayStation games on it?

#11 Viecie  

Viecie

Posted Yesterday, 09:23 AM

#12 Stellar Inertia   Completionist CAGiversary!   4408 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

Stellar Inertia

Posted Yesterday, 09:56 AM

The gears of war consoles have always looked nice. I bought two of the gears 4 console and it’s kind of weird how they went from a 2 tb three years ago down to a 1tb. I know it’s a one x instead of a slim but still why downgrade the memory? I love the gears consoles and the scratches look so real since they are carved in. Tbh though they were only powered on like three hours each before I just packed them back up.

#13 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 10:46 AM

Hoping they do a good console trade promo during the next month


#14 CheapAssHustla   Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary!   8325 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

CheapAssHustla

Posted Yesterday, 10:54 AM

Looks amazing but still too far into this gen to pay $500 for a One X


My thoughts exactly. Especially considering your can play all of the Gears series through Game Pass. A 2TB drive should've been included.


#15 p0rn0saur   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1964 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

p0rn0saur

Posted Yesterday, 11:07 AM

Looks at the costs of USB 3.0 drives that load faster than the internal IDE, looks at the historic cost of consoles with 2TB hard drives, looks up at the thread, does the Robert Redford wilderness man head nod gif


