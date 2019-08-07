Pre-Order: Xbox One X 1TB Console - Gears 5 Limited Edition Bundle $499.99

Posted Yesterday, 09:56 AM

The gears of war consoles have always looked nice. I bought two of the gears 4 console and it’s kind of weird how they went from a 2 tb three years ago down to a 1tb. I know it’s a one x instead of a slim but still why downgrade the memory? I love the gears consoles and the scratches look so real since they are carved in. Tbh though they were only powered on like three hours each before I just packed them back up.

