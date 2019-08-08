Nintendo eshop card 9.2% off ($99 for $89.89) Digital Email Delivery

https://www.0n9.com/...p-cards-us.html
Nintendo $99 USD eShop Digital Cards US $ 89.89
after coupon code ：FSALE
You can always get 10% off at Costco.com.
That’s ~10.1% off, not 9.2%.
Actually it is 9.2% off.
99.00 - 89.89 = 9.11
9.11/99.00 = .092
Edit- I think you were thinking it was a $100 card, not $99.
The last four cards I have bought online were from gameflip. I got a $99 card for $83.50 plus a $2.06 fee. You just have to catch the cards on there. I check it out at different times. I read about this site on the reddit switch forum with several people having used them.
I second this. I've bought a ton of Gift cards on Gameflip at around 20% off. They even have coupon codes every week so you save more.
I guess I need to keep an eye on them. I am currently looking for a $50 code and would love for a 15% to 20% off discount
