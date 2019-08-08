Jump to content

CAGcast #599: It's a Frosty, Not a Turd

CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

The gang talks The Boys, GameStop, Ninja on Mixer, a cancelled PAX panel, Fortnite World Cup, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and so much more!

Nintendo eshop card 9.2% off ($99 for $89.89) Digital Email Delivery

By giannsakp, Yesterday, 02:49 AM
Nintendo

giannsakp  

giannsakp

Posted Yesterday, 02:49 AM

https://www.0n9.com/...p-cards-us.html

Nintendo $99 USD eShop Digital Cards US $ 89.89

after coupon code ：FSALE


starscream615
Posted Yesterday, 04:02 AM  

starscream615

Posted Yesterday, 04:02 AM

Can get better deal on raise for a smaller card. More reputable as well.

lastemp3ror
Posted Yesterday, 10:43 AM  

lastemp3ror

Posted Yesterday, 10:43 AM

You can always get 10% off at Costco.com.


Amonthar
Posted Yesterday, 04:08 PM  

Amonthar

Posted Yesterday, 04:08 PM

The last four cards I have bought online were from gameflip. I got a $99 card for $83.50 plus a $2.06 fee. You just have to catch the cards on there. I check it out at different times. I read about this site on the reddit switch forum with several people having used them.

Souffrir
Posted Yesterday, 05:20 PM  

Souffrir

Posted Yesterday, 05:20 PM

That’s ~10.1% off, not 9.2%.

lastemp3ror
Posted Yesterday, 05:46 PM  

lastemp3ror

Posted Yesterday, 05:46 PM

That’s ~10.1% off, not 9.2%.

Actually it is 9.2% off. 

 

99.00 - 89.89 = 9.11

 

9.11/99.00 = .092

 

Edit- I think you were thinking it was a $100 card, not $99. 


Souffrir
Posted Yesterday, 06:26 PM  

Souffrir

Posted Yesterday, 06:26 PM

Actually it is 9.2% off. 
 
99.00 - 89.89 = 9.11
 
9.11/99.00 = .092
 
Edit- I think you were thinking it was a $100 card, not $99.


Okay, that's fair, but what I want to know now is WHO MAKES $99.00 GIFT CARDS!?

SmashMan4
Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM  

SmashMan4

Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM

The last four cards I have bought online were from gameflip. I got a $99 card for $83.50 plus a $2.06 fee. You just have to catch the cards on there. I check it out at different times. I read about this site on the reddit switch forum with several people having used them.

I second this. I've bought a ton of Gift cards on Gameflip at around 20% off. They even have coupon codes every week so you save more.


lastemp3ror
Posted Yesterday, 10:15 PM  

lastemp3ror

Posted Yesterday, 10:15 PM

I second this. I've bought a ton of Gift cards on Gameflip at around 20% off. They even have coupon codes every week so you save more.

I guess I need to keep an eye on them. I am currently looking for a $50 code and would love for a 15% to 20% off discount


#10 Viecie  

Viecie

Posted Yesterday, 10:44 PM

Actually it is 9.2% off. 

 

99.00 - 89.89 = 9.11

 

9.11/99.00 = .092

 

Edit- I think you were thinking it was a $100 card, not $99. 

+1

e.png


