CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

The gang talks The Boys, GameStop, Ninja on Mixer, a cancelled PAX panel, Fortnite World Cup, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

Best Buy DOTD 128 gb switch memory card 14.99

By Umyhoneycomb, Yesterday, 01:46 PM

#1 Umyhoneycomb  

Umyhoneycomb

Posted Yesterday, 01:46 PM

Good ass price, even I bought one haha.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6103002

#2 An Orange Cat  

An Orange Cat

Posted Yesterday, 01:55 PM

Wow thanks! My 64gb filled up awhile back, and my kid's 32gb just filled up.

#3 guyver2077  

guyver2077

Posted Yesterday, 01:56 PM

OHHHH YESSSSSSSSS!


#4 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 02:11 PM

i got free shipping too, nice deal


#5 srac84  

srac84

Posted Yesterday, 02:38 PM

serious question..why would anyone buy the switch branded memory card? when you can use any sd card ..? i think there were better deals than this card  honestly..is there a specific reason why you guys are buying this card? thanks


#6 Jckma  

Jckma

Posted Yesterday, 02:39 PM

thanks

AA.jpg


#7 AAK_SO_COLD  

AAK_SO_COLD

Posted Yesterday, 02:52 PM

Is this faster than the Amazon Samsung selects?

#8 Biggzy32  

Biggzy32

Posted Yesterday, 03:18 PM

What size does the Switch come with? and how much space do typical games like Mario Odyssey/BOTW take up?

 

Thanks.


#9 Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Yesterday, 03:27 PM

What size does the Switch come with? and how much space do typical games like Mario Odyssey/BOTW take up?

 

Thanks.

 

Switch doesn't come with any SD card just 32gb internal memory.

eShop downloads page:

Botw 14.4gb (Season pass 1.2gb)

Odyssey 5.6gb

 

ahh, thread on nintendo life that looks to be constantly updated.

http://www.nintendol...sizes?start=140


#10 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 03:57 PM

Is this faster than the Amazon Samsung selects?

based on product rating it should be, this is rated U3, the amazon samsung evo select card is U1, U3 cards *should* be a good bit faster


#11 AAK_SO_COLD  

AAK_SO_COLD

Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM

based on product rating it should be, this is rated U3, the amazon samsung evo select card is U1, U3 cards *should* be a good bit faster

Thanks Jurai, gonna grab one now.


Thanks Jurai, gonna grab one now.

#12 Biggzy32  

Biggzy32

Posted Yesterday, 05:00 PM

Switch doesn't come with any SD card just 32gb internal memory.
eShop downloads page:
Botw 14.4gb (Season pass 1.2gb)
Odyssey 5.6gb

ahh, thread on nintendo life that looks to be constantly updated.
http://www.nintendol...sizes?start=140


Thanks man. Guess I need to grab one if I ever plan on playing more than 3 games lol.

#13 keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 05:06 PM

serious question..why would anyone buy the switch branded memory card? when you can use any sd card ..? i think there were better deals than this card honestly..is there a specific reason why you guys are buying this card? thanks

Because it's 128GB for $14.99?

#14 redonkalous  

redonkalous

Posted Yesterday, 06:15 PM

Grabbed one for my Osmo Pocket camera. They gave me the red one though. They’re the same right?

#15 An Orange Cat  

An Orange Cat

Posted Yesterday, 06:44 PM

My order shipped already with free shipping.

#16 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Yesterday, 06:46 PM

Because it's 128GB for $14.99?


I think he was more trying to understand if the Switch branded one was faster or safer, because otherwise you can get the same size card for less with other brands.

#17 OldSchoolGaming4Life  

OldSchoolGaming4Life

Posted Yesterday, 07:25 PM

Yeah, I’mma need one of those 1TB micro-SD’s to go on sale for like $50 or so. Games like NBA 2K 18/19, Doom, and Wolfenstein take up a crap ton of storage. Already ran through my 400GB, no problem.

#18 JayG180  

JayG180

Posted Yesterday, 07:46 PM

So just a question, I’ve started gaming on my Switch a lot more over the past few months due to the PS4 life cycle coming to an end. I’ve picked up at least 6 games in the past 2 months and just wanted to know if I would be good with one of these SD cards or should I pick up two?

#19 nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM

So just a question, I’ve started gaming on my Switch a lot more over the past few months due to the PS4 life cycle coming to an end. I’ve picked up at least 6 games in the past 2 months and just wanted to know if I would be good with one of these SD cards or should I pick up two?

I'm not sure honestly. I have a 256 gig one I think myself and it is pretty good. Just know some big games like the main games like Odyssey or BOTW take up a good amount and the same for me rebuying the Atelier Trilogy of games. A lot of the indie games don't take up a bunch if you want to make the Switch your indie gaming machine (it's my console of choice for them at least).


#20 nightc1  

nightc1

Posted Yesterday, 09:28 PM

Ended up grabbing one of these.  I already upgraded to a 128gb card and haven't made much of a dent in it since I mostly buy physical, but I needed another 128gb for my retropi... so I'll put this faster one in the switch and use my U1 card in the pi.

 

As far as the stats go (size, read speed, write speed), this is a really good deal.


