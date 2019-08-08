Best Buy DOTD 128 gb switch memory card 14.99
Posted Yesterday, 01:46 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6103002
Posted Yesterday, 01:55 PM
Posted Yesterday, 01:56 PM
OHHHH YESSSSSSSSS!
Posted Yesterday, 02:11 PM
i got free shipping too, nice deal
Posted Yesterday, 02:38 PM
serious question..why would anyone buy the switch branded memory card? when you can use any sd card ..? i think there were better deals than this card honestly..is there a specific reason why you guys are buying this card? thanks
Posted Yesterday, 02:39 PM
thanks
Posted Yesterday, 02:52 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:18 PM
What size does the Switch come with? and how much space do typical games like Mario Odyssey/BOTW take up?
Thanks.
Posted Yesterday, 03:27 PM
Switch doesn't come with any SD card just 32gb internal memory.
eShop downloads page:
Botw 14.4gb (Season pass 1.2gb)
Odyssey 5.6gb
ahh, thread on nintendo life that looks to be constantly updated.
http://www.nintendol...sizes?start=140
Posted Yesterday, 03:57 PM
Is this faster than the Amazon Samsung selects?
based on product rating it should be, this is rated U3, the amazon samsung evo select card is U1, U3 cards *should* be a good bit faster
Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM
Thanks Jurai, gonna grab one now.
Posted Yesterday, 05:00 PM
Thanks man. Guess I need to grab one if I ever plan on playing more than 3 games lol.
Posted Yesterday, 05:06 PM
Because it's 128GB for $14.99?
Posted Yesterday, 06:15 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:44 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:46 PM
I think he was more trying to understand if the Switch branded one was faster or safer, because otherwise you can get the same size card for less with other brands.
Posted Yesterday, 07:25 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:46 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM
So just a question, I’ve started gaming on my Switch a lot more over the past few months due to the PS4 life cycle coming to an end. I’ve picked up at least 6 games in the past 2 months and just wanted to know if I would be good with one of these SD cards or should I pick up two?
I'm not sure honestly. I have a 256 gig one I think myself and it is pretty good. Just know some big games like the main games like Odyssey or BOTW take up a good amount and the same for me rebuying the Atelier Trilogy of games. A lot of the indie games don't take up a bunch if you want to make the Switch your indie gaming machine (it's my console of choice for them at least).
Posted Yesterday, 09:28 PM
Ended up grabbing one of these. I already upgraded to a 128gb card and haven't made much of a dent in it since I mostly buy physical, but I needed another 128gb for my retropi... so I'll put this faster one in the switch and use my U1 card in the pi.
As far as the stats go (size, read speed, write speed), this is a really good deal.