Best Buy DOTD 128 gb switch memory card 14.99

Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM

So just a question, I’ve started gaming on my Switch a lot more over the past few months due to the PS4 life cycle coming to an end. I’ve picked up at least 6 games in the past 2 months and just wanted to know if I would be good with one of these SD cards or should I pick up two?

I'm not sure honestly. I have a 256 gig one I think myself and it is pretty good. Just know some big games like the main games like Odyssey or BOTW take up a good amount and the same for me rebuying the Atelier Trilogy of games. A lot of the indie games don't take up a bunch if you want to make the Switch your indie gaming machine (it's my console of choice for them at least).