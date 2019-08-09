Walmart $50.94 Madden 20/ Reduced Xbox one controllers
Posted Yesterday, 02:20 PM
Posted Yesterday, 02:57 PM
This is typical.
Posted Yesterday, 03:05 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:29 PM
They won’t match those prices in store, so buy for pickup.
Posted Yesterday, 04:12 PM
Online from antonline (listed seller on Walmart) the controllers are $39.99 for black and white and 40-49 for the various other color options.
They won’t match those prices in store, so buy for pickup.
$35.99 direct from antonline via eBay: https://www.ebay.com/itm/302508003098
Posted Yesterday, 11:37 PM
Good deal, thanks
