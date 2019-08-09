Jump to content

Walmart $50.94 Madden 20/ Reduced Xbox one controllers

By Deftones22, Yesterday, 02:20 PM
Xbox Madden Controllers Madden 20

Deftones22  

Deftones22

Posted Yesterday, 02:20 PM

Saw these at a lower price than normal at my local Walmart. 745F3232-1F24-4EBB-9C34-E6EC17997E5A.jpeg 6546EF7C-A47B-46AC-9711-DBA99B68398A.jpeg

briandadude  

briandadude

Posted Yesterday, 02:57 PM

This is typical.


DMCA18  

DMCA18

Posted Yesterday, 03:05 PM

... and still a good deal. Thanks

Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Yesterday, 03:29 PM

Online from antonline (listed seller on Walmart) the controllers are $39.99 for black and white and 40-49 for the various other color options.
They won’t match those prices in store, so buy for pickup.

briandadude  

briandadude

Posted Yesterday, 04:12 PM

Online from antonline (listed seller on Walmart) the controllers are $39.99 for black and white and 40-49 for the various other color options.
They won’t match those prices in store, so buy for pickup.

 

$35.99 direct from antonline via eBay: https://www.ebay.com/itm/302508003098


Viecie  

Viecie

Posted Yesterday, 11:37 PM

Good deal, thanks

