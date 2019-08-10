Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

The gang talks The Boys, GameStop, Ninja on Mixer, a cancelled PAX panel, Fortnite World Cup, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Turok 1 and 2 remastered - Switch - Nintendo eshop - 15/25% off each, $15 and $17

By 7String, Yesterday, 11:03 PM

#1 7String   Adam Howard CAGiversary!   392 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

7String

Posted Yesterday, 11:03 PM

Hey Nintendo 64 and Turok Fans
Eshop has the series for the switch on sale
15% off Turok 2 which was released today
25% off Turok 1 which was released in march

I must admit, its a lot for an old game, but for what its worth to Turok fans, GET IT, because the remastering is excellent and the game is just as fun if not more than it used to be. Especially if you have a pro controller

So go to the Nintendo eshop and check it out!
Hope you guys enjoy it !

#2 pezmanmike   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   187 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

pezmanmike

Posted Today, 01:58 AM

Thanks for the heads-up!

 

Although those physical versions sure are tempting...


#3 lilytrabbit   404: Tag Not Found CAGiversary!   305 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

lilytrabbit

Posted Today, 02:55 AM

I'd wait for cheaper seeing as how the first game has been $4.99 and the second one has been $7.99 on the Xbox store there is no reason to pay these prices.

#4 DickDurden   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1132 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

DickDurden

Posted Today, 03:47 AM

Thanks for the heads up on these terrible prices.

#5 Stellar Inertia   Completionist CAGiversary!   4410 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

Stellar Inertia

Posted Today, 05:20 AM

I'd wait for cheaper seeing as how the first game has been $4.99 and the second one has been $7.99 on the Xbox store there is no reason to pay these prices.

To be fair Nintendo does not usually follow Xbox and PSN prices so your point is moot.


#6 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 05:23 AM

Yeah if you're looking for a price drop you're probably screwed. Best Buy is possibly carrying the physical versions so might as well just get them there if you're interested.

#7 soonerdoc   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   623 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

soonerdoc

Posted Today, 06:45 AM

Is this not in the Eshop thread?


#8 7String   Adam Howard CAGiversary!   392 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

7String

Posted Today, 07:09 AM

To be fair Nintendo does not usually follow Xbox and PSN prices so your point is moot.

they never do and this is the only and first price drop on Turok 1 so whoever said its a bad deal doesnt know shit about Nintendo, which is why i reposted it for any switch owners, moronic/unappreciative or not, who might be interested, in a terrible deal, or not....its not xbox....this is nintendo were dealing with,see?

#9 TuscaloosaJohnny  

TuscaloosaJohnny

Posted Today, 10:25 AM

To be fair Nintendo does not usually follow Xbox and PSN prices so your point is moot.


It’s not moot if one owns both a Switch and a Xbox One or PS4. They could then buy the Turok games for the lower price on an alternate console.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy