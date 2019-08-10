Turok 1 and 2 remastered - Switch - Nintendo eshop - 15/25% off each, $15 and $17

Posted Yesterday, 11:03 PM

Hey Nintendo 64 and Turok Fans

Eshop has the series for the switch on sale

15% off Turok 2 which was released today

25% off Turok 1 which was released in march



I must admit, its a lot for an old game, but for what its worth to Turok fans, GET IT, because the remastering is excellent and the game is just as fun if not more than it used to be. Especially if you have a pro controller



So go to the Nintendo eshop and check it out!

Hope you guys enjoy it !

