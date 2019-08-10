Turok 1 and 2 remastered - Switch - Nintendo eshop - 15/25% off each, $15 and $17
Adam Howard
Posted Yesterday, 11:03 PM
Eshop has the series for the switch on sale
15% off Turok 2 which was released today
25% off Turok 1 which was released in march
I must admit, its a lot for an old game, but for what its worth to Turok fans, GET IT, because the remastering is excellent and the game is just as fun if not more than it used to be. Especially if you have a pro controller
So go to the Nintendo eshop and check it out!
Hope you guys enjoy it !
Posted Today, 01:58 AM
Posted Today, 01:58 AM
Thanks for the heads-up!
Although those physical versions sure are tempting...
Posted Today, 02:55 AM
Posted Today, 02:55 AM
Posted Today, 03:47 AM
Posted Today, 03:47 AM
Posted Today, 05:20 AM
Posted Today, 05:20 AM
I'd wait for cheaper seeing as how the first game has been $4.99 and the second one has been $7.99 on the Xbox store there is no reason to pay these prices.
To be fair Nintendo does not usually follow Xbox and PSN prices so your point is moot.
Posted Today, 05:23 AM
Posted Today, 06:45 AM
Posted Today, 06:45 AM
Is this not in the Eshop thread?
Adam Howard
Posted Today, 07:09 AM
they never do and this is the only and first price drop on Turok 1 so whoever said its a bad deal doesnt know shit about Nintendo, which is why i reposted it for any switch owners, moronic/unappreciative or not, who might be interested, in a terrible deal, or not....its not xbox....this is nintendo were dealing with,see?
Posted Today, 10:25 AM
It’s not moot if one owns both a Switch and a Xbox One or PS4. They could then buy the Turok games for the lower price on an alternate console.