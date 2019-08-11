Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$79.99
Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2
PS4
$14.95
Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
$24.99
Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)
God of War
$34.99
Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)
MLB: The Show '19
Spider-Man
$39.99
Black Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller
Blue Camo Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller
Bubblegum Camo Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller
$49.99
Kingdom Hearts III
$89.99
Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Scuderia Ferrari Edition
$299.99
PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console
$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console
Switch
$3.99
Hyperkin Racing Wheel
$9.99
Cellet Tempered Glass Screen Protector
XBox One
$3.99
Snakebyte Trigger Treadz Grips
$6.99
Snakebyte Controller Case
$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$59.99
Black Digital Camo Wireless Controller
$69.99
Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One Flight Stick: Ace Combat 7 Edition
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II, Madden NFL '20 (download code)
$499
XBox One X 1TB w/ NBA 2K19, Madden NFL '20 (download code)
PC
$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$149.95
Elgato HD60S GameCapture Device
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$12.99
Hyperkin Gamecube Controller Adapter
$16.99
Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable for XBox
$49.99
Hyperkin RetroN 77 HD 2600 Gaming Console
Fry's Ads 8/11-17
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4966 Posts Joined 15.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:57 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.