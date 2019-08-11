Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

The gang talks The Boys, GameStop, Ninja on Mixer, a cancelled PAX panel, Fortnite World Cup, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Fry's Ads 8/11-17

By fidodido, Today, 04:57 AM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4966 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Today, 04:57 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$79.99
Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2

PS4 :ps4:

$14.95
Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset

$24.99
Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)
God of War

$34.99
Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)
MLB: The Show '19
Spider-Man

$39.99
Black Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller
Blue Camo Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller
Bubblegum Camo Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller

$49.99
Kingdom Hearts III

$89.99
Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Scuderia Ferrari Edition

$299.99
PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console

$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console

Switch :switch:

$3.99
Hyperkin Racing Wheel

$9.99
Cellet Tempered Glass Screen Protector

XBox One :xb1:

$3.99
Snakebyte Trigger Treadz Grips

$6.99
Snakebyte Controller Case

$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$59.99
Black Digital Camo Wireless Controller

$69.99
Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One Flight Stick: Ace Combat 7 Edition

$299.99
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II, Madden NFL '20 (download code)

$499
XBox One X 1TB w/ NBA 2K19, Madden NFL '20 (download code)

PC :pc:

$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$149.95
Elgato HD60S GameCapture Device

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$12.99
Hyperkin Gamecube Controller Adapter

$16.99
Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable for XBox

$49.99
Hyperkin RetroN 77 HD 2600 Gaming Console
 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy