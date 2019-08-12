Jump to content

The gang talks The Boys, GameStop, Ninja on Mixer, a cancelled PAX panel, Fortnite World Cup, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and so much more!

Amazon has Buy 1 Get 1 50% off on select games (Elden Ring, Catherine Premium, FF7 Remake, etc).

By THT, Today, 03:04 AM

#1 THT   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   94 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

THT

Posted Today, 03:04 AM

 https://www.amazon.c...A35R1CIR6D8B30#

 

Many games, both already released and in pre-order status, are available for a Buy 1, Get 1 50% off deal right now. I just pre-ordered Catherine Premium Edition on PS4 (canceled old pre-order, re-ordered it), and pre-ordered Elden Ring along with it and only paid $33 with tax.

 

Didn't see any information on an end date, but obviously it's best to jump on ASAP. Possibly YMMV.

 

Sample Transaction:

https://imgur.com/PNmVnVIhttps://imgur.com/PNmVnVI

 

Notable Games:

 

* A Plage Tale: Innocence (XB1 Only, Currently on sale for $39.99)

* Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (XB1 Only)

* Catherine: Full Body (Premium Edition only)

* Crash Team Racing (PS4 Only)

* Days Gone (Currently on Sale for $37.99)

* Devil May Cry 5

* Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4 Only)

* Dragonball Z: Fighterz (XB1 / PS4 Only)

* Elden Ring

* Final Fantasy VII Remake (Deluxe Only)

* Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (XB1 Only, currently on sale for $34.99)

* God of War (2018)

* Madden NFL 20 (PS4 Superstar Edition Only)

* MediEvil

* Mortal Kombat 11 (XB1 / PS4 Only)

* New Sword Art Online Game

* Rage 2 (PS4 Only, Currently on Sale for $49.99)

* Resident Evil 2 (Currently on Sale for $37.99)

* Sonic Mania (XB1 Only)

* Super Neptunia RPG (PS4 Only)

* Tales of Arise

* Yakuza 0

 

 

ToS:

 

 

 

Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (look for "sold by Amazon.com" or "sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC" on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if "fulfilled by Amazon.com" or "Prime Eligible". Offer does not apply to digital content. Offer good while supplies last. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items. Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order. If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.

#2 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2930 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Today, 03:14 AM

FF7 standard edition seems to not be eligible. Probably because it’s already discounted.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
#3 THT   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   94 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

THT

Posted Today, 03:16 AM

FF7 standard edition seems to not be eligible. Probably because it’s already discounted.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

 

Thanks for the heads up! I fixed the opening message to indicate Deluxe only.


#4 Potatoeman  

Potatoeman

Posted Today, 03:19 AM

Worked for Elden Ring + Tales of Arise, I apprentice you posting!


#5 Taijipanda  

Taijipanda

Posted Today, 03:35 AM

Grabbed Elden Ring and FF7 Deluxe. Thanks for the heads up!


#6 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   680 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 03:40 AM

FF7 listed as "Dummy Parent 1".


#7 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   2639 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 03:43 AM

FF7 listed as "Dummy Parent 1".

 

Anthem listed as Dummy 14


#8 inverted_fray  

inverted_fray

Posted Today, 03:47 AM

Does not work with the PS4 version of Indivisible. It's XBO only. Is anybody else seeing notebook pads as part of the sale or is it just me?


#9 GrimmTrixX   Shoryuken! CAGiversary!   992 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

GrimmTrixX

Posted Today, 03:49 AM

Plague tale is just xb1 version as well sadly. I'll probably still get it for my XB1, but I feel like its more of a PS4 title. Dunno why, I just do. Lol
#10 Say_Jayx3  

Say_Jayx3

Posted Today, 03:57 AM

Both Medievil and Concrete Jungle also on sale.

Both $30 retail so you can get both for $40 with the deal.
#11 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2877 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 04:09 AM

Anyone know how the actual charges get broke down?

Like for instance, if I pre order two $60 games, when the first one ships will it charge me $45 for that one then $45 for the second or will it be $60 then $30.

Thanks if anyone can help

Both Medievil and Concrete Jungle also on sale.

Both $30 retail so you can get both for $40 with the deal.


Both would be $45, but still not a bad deal.
