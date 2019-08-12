Amazon has Buy 1 Get 1 50% off on select games (Elden Ring, Catherine Premium, FF7 Remake, etc).

Posted Today, 03:04 AM

Many games, both already released and in pre-order status, are available for a Buy 1, Get 1 50% off deal right now. I just pre-ordered Catherine Premium Edition on PS4 (canceled old pre-order, re-ordered it), and pre-ordered Elden Ring along with it and only paid $33 with tax.

Didn't see any information on an end date, but obviously it's best to jump on ASAP. Possibly YMMV.

Sample Transaction:

https://imgur.com/PNmVnVI

Notable Games:

* A Plage Tale: Innocence (XB1 Only, Currently on sale for $39.99)

* Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (XB1 Only)

* Catherine: Full Body (Premium Edition only)

* Crash Team Racing (PS4 Only)

* Days Gone (Currently on Sale for $37.99)

* Devil May Cry 5

* Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4 Only)

* Dragonball Z: Fighterz (XB1 / PS4 Only)

* Elden Ring

* Final Fantasy VII Remake (Deluxe Only)

* Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (XB1 Only, currently on sale for $34.99)

* God of War (2018)

* Madden NFL 20 (PS4 Superstar Edition Only)

* MediEvil

* Mortal Kombat 11 (XB1 / PS4 Only)

* New Sword Art Online Game

* Rage 2 (PS4 Only, Currently on Sale for $49.99)

* Resident Evil 2 (Currently on Sale for $37.99)

* Sonic Mania (XB1 Only)

* Super Neptunia RPG (PS4 Only)

* Tales of Arise

* Yakuza 0

