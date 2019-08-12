Jump to content

Welcome to episode 600, featuring our 600th show recording live at LI Retro with an introduction wrapping up the experience. Thanks for 600 episodes, everyone!

Amazon has Buy 1 Get 1 50% off on select games (Prime Eligible, released/pre-orders) (DEAD)

By THT, Aug 12 2019 03:04 AM

#1 THT   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   96 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

THT

Posted 12 August 2019 - 03:04 AM

 https://www.amazon.c...A35R1CIR6D8B30#

 

Many games, both already released and in pre-order status, are available for a Buy 1, Get 1 50% off deal right now. I just pre-ordered Catherine Premium Edition on PS4 (canceled old pre-order, re-ordered it), and pre-ordered Elden Ring along with it and only paid $33 with tax.

 

Didn't see any information on an end date, but obviously it's best to jump on ASAP. Possibly YMMV.

 

Sample Transaction:

https://imgur.com/PNmVnVIhttps://imgur.com/PNmVnVI

 

Please note that games are fluctuating in and out of available for this promotion regularly. Following this thread, multiple users have reported that games are either added/removed, or certain platforms are being added/removed. If you see eligible titles, there is no guarantee it will stay there.

 

Notable Games:

 

* A Plage Tale: Innocence (XB1 Only, Currently on sale for $39.99) (DEAD)

* Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (XB1 Only) (DEAD)

* Catherine: Full Body (Premium Edition only) (DEAD)

* Crash Team Racing (PS4 Only)

* Days Gone (Currently on Sale for $37.99) (DEAD)

* Devil May Cry 5

* Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4 Only)

* Dragonball Z: Fighterz (XB1 / PS4 Only) (DEAD)

* Elden Ring (XB1 Only)

* Final Fantasy VII Remake (Deluxe Only) (DEAD)

* Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (XB1 Only, currently on sale for $34.99) (DEAD)

* God of War (2018)

* Madden NFL 20 (PS4 Superstar Edition Only)

* MediEvil (DEAD)

* Mortal Kombat 11 (XB1 / PS4 Only)

* New Sword Art Online Game (DEAD)

* Rage 2 (PS4 Only, Currently on Sale for $49.99)

* Resident Evil 2 (Currently on Sale for $37.99)

* Sonic Mania (XB1 Only)

* Super Neptunia RPG (PS4 Only)

* Tales of Arise (DEAD)

* Yakuza 0

 

 

ToS:

 

 

 

Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (look for "sold by Amazon.com" or "sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC" on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if "fulfilled by Amazon.com" or "Prime Eligible". Offer does not apply to digital content. Offer good while supplies last. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items. Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order. If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.

#2 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2932 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted 12 August 2019 - 03:14 AM

FF7 standard edition seems to not be eligible. Probably because it’s already discounted.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
#3 THT   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   96 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

THT

Posted 12 August 2019 - 03:16 AM

FF7 standard edition seems to not be eligible. Probably because it’s already discounted.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

 

Thanks for the heads up! I fixed the opening message to indicate Deluxe only.


#4 Potatoeman  

Potatoeman

Posted 12 August 2019 - 03:19 AM

Worked for Elden Ring + Tales of Arise, I apprentice you posting!


#5 Taijipanda  

Taijipanda

Posted 12 August 2019 - 03:35 AM

Grabbed Elden Ring and FF7 Deluxe. Thanks for the heads up!


#6 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   681 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted 12 August 2019 - 03:40 AM

FF7 listed as "Dummy Parent 1".


#7 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   2663 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 12 August 2019 - 03:43 AM

FF7 listed as "Dummy Parent 1".

 

Anthem listed as Dummy 14


#8 inverted_fray  

inverted_fray

Posted 12 August 2019 - 03:47 AM

Does not work with the PS4 version of Indivisible. It's XBO only. Is anybody else seeing notebook pads as part of the sale or is it just me?


#9 GrimmTrixX   Shoryuken! CAGiversary!   992 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

GrimmTrixX

Posted 12 August 2019 - 03:49 AM

Plague tale is just xb1 version as well sadly. I'll probably still get it for my XB1, but I feel like its more of a PS4 title. Dunno why, I just do. Lol
#10 Say_Jayx3  

Say_Jayx3

Posted 12 August 2019 - 03:57 AM

Both Medievil and Concrete Jungle also on sale.

Both $30 retail so you can get both for $45* with the deal.


#11 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2887 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 12 August 2019 - 04:09 AM

Anyone know how the actual charges get broke down?

Like for instance, if I pre order two $60 games, when the first one ships will it charge me $45 for that one then $45 for the second or will it be $60 then $30.

Thanks if anyone can help

Both Medievil and Concrete Jungle also on sale.

Both $30 retail so you can get both for $40 with the deal.


Both would be $45, but still not a bad deal.

#12 The Questyen   Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats CAGiversary!   2557 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

The Questyen

Posted 12 August 2019 - 04:27 AM

I already had Concrete Jungle preordered and I was waiting on Medievil for a sale so this worked out perfect. 


#13 Decker   Xbox Live Cannon Fodder CAGiversary!   1985 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

Decker

Posted 12 August 2019 - 04:30 AM

I have no idea why, but 

Moleskine Cahier Journal, Soft Cover, Large (5" x 8.25") Dotted, Black (Set of 3)

 

is included in this deal, just in case anyone needs some discounted Back to School supplies?


#14 Decker   Xbox Live Cannon Fodder CAGiversary!   1985 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

Decker

Posted 12 August 2019 - 04:44 AM

Also, someone just check my math here :

I bought FF VII Remake Deluxe in June when it was on sale and saved $24, so it cost me $56 + tax

I can buy Catherine Premiere Edition (if I really want it) for $64 + tax with GCU at Best Buy

 

So currently I can get both games for $120 + tax, which is exactly the same as in this deal, right?  If so, there's no advantage in cancelling my current order (since currently I can cancel one of them if I change my mind and still get a deal of the other).  This new way I don't save any more $$ and if I cancel one, I presumably lose the discount on the other.


#15 kube00   Keeping in Cheap since 2005 CAGiversary!   10718 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

kube00

Posted 12 August 2019 - 05:00 AM

Doesnt Target have a similar deal?

#16 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 12 August 2019 - 05:16 AM

Doesnt Target have a similar deal?

of course, the bots at amazon cant think of deals by themselves.


#17 7String   Adam Howard CAGiversary!   405 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

7String

Posted 12 August 2019 - 05:43 AM

I have no idea why, but
Moleskine Cahier Journal, Soft Cover, Large (5" x 8.25") Dotted, Black (Set of 3)

is included in this deal, just in case anyone needs some discounted Back to School supplies?

thats all i picked up.

#18 Blumpkin   Lunar Lander CAGiversary!   3100 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

Blumpkin

Posted 12 August 2019 - 05:51 AM

Biomutant is part of the sale too.
Biomutant - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition https://www.amazon.c...i_m5puDb03Y7ZPE

Biomutant Collector's Edition - PlayStation 4 Collector's Edition https://www.amazon.c...i_.5puDbNHNDKZS

#19 SPORK94  

SPORK94

Posted 12 August 2019 - 06:19 AM

For those wondering. If you cancel one of the games It will not prorate a discount and revert the discount to regular price.


#20 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 12 August 2019 - 06:20 AM

Just ordered FF Remake Deluxe + Catherine Premium. About $130 total, damn my wallet!


#21 omegafox84  

omegafox84

Posted 12 August 2019 - 06:48 AM

thanks, i ended up getting Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness & Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition (both ps4). i know Star Ocean didn't get the best reviews but i figured i would give it a shot anyways.


#22 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 12 August 2019 - 08:32 AM

Amazon be copying too much

#23 folnevar   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   165 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

folnevar

Posted 12 August 2019 - 08:53 AM

I've been waiting for the Final Fantasy X/X-2 and XII remakes to hit $20 (for Xbox One). They've been holding pretty steady at $35 for a while now on Amazon. They still list at $49.99 everywhere else. Both are included in this deal, so I could pick them up for $26.24 a piece. I also have some credit to cash in.

 

Hmm... keep waiting, or just grab them now... Decisions, decisions! 


#24 Judicas   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   16 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Judicas

Posted 12 August 2019 - 10:53 AM

I've been waiting for the Final Fantasy X/X-2 and XII remakes to hit $20 (for Xbox One). They've been holding pretty steady at $35 for a while now on Amazon. They still list at $49.99 everywhere else. Both are included in this deal, so I could pick them up for $26.24 a piece. I also have some credit to cash in.
 
Hmm... keep waiting, or just grab them now... Decisions, decisions!


I pulled the trigger on those exact games. I also preordered the next sword art online and tales of arise games together on Xbox. Just trying to decide whether to also preorder Catherine premium and FF7 remake deluxe or not.... since the digital deluxe has one extra piece of summon material.

#25 Mustainium  

Mustainium

Posted 12 August 2019 - 11:11 AM

Damn looks like most preorders have ready been locked out

#26 CliffordXT  

CliffordXT

Posted 12 August 2019 - 11:24 AM

Well, I could also get Concrete Genie + Medievil before they're gone. Have to wait for a week delivery time cause I'm not prime member now but I have enough stuff on my backlog to keep me busy meanwhile.


#27 VoltaicOwl  

VoltaicOwl

Posted 12 August 2019 - 12:33 PM

Does not work with the PS4 version of Indivisible. It's XBO only.

Yeah, I started to get pretty stoked until I saw this.  Way to shatter my dreams, Amazon!


#28 Razzel   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   637 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

Razzel

Posted 12 August 2019 - 01:18 PM

I don’t like these deals, as doing it with anything less than full price isn’t worth it. If you buy 2 $40 games, then it’s just 10 bucks off each game which is a deal just not a great or super exciting one.

#29 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9377 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 12 August 2019 - 01:35 PM

Grabbed Wreckfest and Indivisible for X1. Thanks!

#30 SephirothWF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   928 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

SephirothWF

Posted 12 August 2019 - 01:40 PM

Grabbed Elden Ring and Biomutant.

For anyone that is annoyed that FF7 Remake (standard) is not eligible, it is $50 minus a $5 coupon so it essentially is $45 at checkout. Much better deal imo since you don't need to bundle it to get that price.
