Amazon has Buy 1 Get 1 50% off on select games (Prime Eligible, released/pre-orders) (DEAD)

Posted 12 August 2019 - 03:04 AM

https://www.amazon.c...A35R1CIR6D8B30#

Many games, both already released and in pre-order status, are available for a Buy 1, Get 1 50% off deal right now. I just pre-ordered Catherine Premium Edition on PS4 (canceled old pre-order, re-ordered it), and pre-ordered Elden Ring along with it and only paid $33 with tax.

Didn't see any information on an end date, but obviously it's best to jump on ASAP. Possibly YMMV.

Sample Transaction:

https://imgur.com/PNmVnVIhttps://imgur.com/PNmVnVI

Please note that games are fluctuating in and out of available for this promotion regularly. Following this thread, multiple users have reported that games are either added/removed, or certain platforms are being added/removed. If you see eligible titles, there is no guarantee it will stay there.

Notable Games:

* A Plage Tale: Innocence (XB1 Only, Currently on sale for $39.99) (DEAD)

* Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (XB1 Only) (DEAD)

* Catherine: Full Body (Premium Edition only) (DEAD)

* Crash Team Racing (PS4 Only)

* Days Gone (Currently on Sale for $37.99) (DEAD)

* Devil May Cry 5

* Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4 Only)

* Dragonball Z: Fighterz (XB1 / PS4 Only) (DEAD)

* Elden Ring (XB1 Only)

* Final Fantasy VII Remake (Deluxe Only) (DEAD)

* Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (XB1 Only, currently on sale for $34.99) (DEAD)

* God of War (2018)

* Madden NFL 20 (PS4 Superstar Edition Only)

* MediEvil (DEAD)

* Mortal Kombat 11 (XB1 / PS4 Only)

* New Sword Art Online Game (DEAD)

* Rage 2 (PS4 Only, Currently on Sale for $49.99)

* Resident Evil 2 (Currently on Sale for $37.99)

* Sonic Mania (XB1 Only)

* Super Neptunia RPG (PS4 Only)

* Tales of Arise (DEAD)

* Yakuza 0

ToS:

Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (look for "sold by Amazon.com" or "sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC" on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if "fulfilled by Amazon.com" or "Prime Eligible". Offer does not apply to digital content. Offer good while supplies last. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items. Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order. If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.