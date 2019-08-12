Jump to content

CAGcast #599: It's a Frosty, Not a Turd

Metro Exodus (Xbox One Digital Download) $24.59

By kobe92, Today, 02:51 PM
kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 02:51 PM

CDKeys has Metro Exodus (Xbox One Digital Download) on sale for $24.59


ohhellnaw  

ohhellnaw

Posted Today, 03:14 PM

Just get several months of gamepass.
