Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

The gang talks The Boys, GameStop, Ninja on Mixer, a cancelled PAX panel, Fortnite World Cup, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Metro Exodus $14.99 at Meijer

By DiaperDandee, Today, 01:44 PM

#1 DiaperDandee   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   192 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

DiaperDandee

Posted Today, 01:44 PM

Other game deals (on both PS4 and One):
Rage 2 - $24.99
Evil Within 2 - $9.99
Wolfenstein 2 - $9.99

#2 the_ENEMY_   Undead CAGiversary!   1122 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

the_ENEMY_

Posted Today, 02:20 PM

when they have deals it always seems epic.... yet they are nowhere near me.


#3 thedragon   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   860 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

thedragon

Posted Today, 03:52 PM

Other game deals (on both PS4 and One):
Rage 2 - $24.99
Evil Within 2 - $9.99
Wolfenstein 2 - $9.99

Thanks man I've got mPerks rewards saved up, time for some games!


#4 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4203 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 04:26 PM

Dang solid deals. Going to stop in after work and try to get Metro and Evil Within 2. Not sure if Rage 2 is worth $25 or if I should wait for it to get cheaper. 


#5 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   3107 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted Today, 04:36 PM

Any way to PM these at BBY and Target?

#6 the_ENEMY_   Undead CAGiversary!   1122 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

the_ENEMY_

Posted Today, 05:11 PM

they will if you have a store within 50 miles or something... or if they have a really friendly / stupid customer service which is highly unlikely.

Any way to PM these at BBY and Target?


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy