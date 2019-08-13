Metro Exodus $14.99 at Meijer
Posted Today, 01:44 PM
Rage 2 - $24.99
Evil Within 2 - $9.99
Wolfenstein 2 - $9.99
Posted Today, 02:20 PM
when they have deals it always seems epic.... yet they are nowhere near me.
Posted Today, 03:52 PM
Other game deals (on both PS4 and One):
Thanks man I've got mPerks rewards saved up, time for some games!
Posted Today, 04:26 PM
Dang solid deals. Going to stop in after work and try to get Metro and Evil Within 2. Not sure if Rage 2 is worth $25 or if I should wait for it to get cheaper.
Posted Today, 04:36 PM
Posted Today, 05:11 PM
they will if you have a store within 50 miles or something... or if they have a really friendly / stupid customer service which is highly unlikely.
Any way to PM these at BBY and Target?