Best Buy DOTD: Mario + Rabbids AND Starlink for Nintendo Switch $30
Posted Today, 08:47 AM
https://www.bestbuy....999300000000429
Posted Today, 10:13 AM
What a weird combo, you an find both for this price separately but nice to have a bundle.
Don't get the physical of Starlink though, get the digital deluxe. You get all the ships with the digital copy but have to buy the physical toys if you have the physical game for the rest. Not worth it after buying all the toys.
Posted Today, 11:53 AM
Posted Today, 12:32 PM
Posted Today, 12:34 PM
Posted Today, 12:44 PM
It’s a weird pairing but amazing deal. I purchased. It’s basically like a BOGO.
Considering they are both Ubi games it's not that strange.
Posted Today, 12:50 PM
Posted Today, 12:50 PM
Helluva deal, but I agree that the digital version of Starlink seems preferable here. What's the cheapest the digital deluxe version has been? PSPrices only seems to list the base version.
Posted Today, 01:40 PM
I picked up Starlink for about $18 on a Target deal a while back, but never actually got around to playing it. I really just wanted the Arwing though and just traded the game into Gamestop to take advantage of the extra $5 deal.
Posted Today, 01:49 PM
Psprices is the worst “tracker” out there, the only tracker that works is dekudeals.
Helluva deal, but I agree that the digital version of Starlink seems preferable here. What's the cheapest the digital deluxe version has been? PSPrices only seems to list the base version.
https://www.dekudeal...deluxe-edition3
https://www.dekudeal...le-gold-edition
$40+$24 for the digital deluxe of both.
I also agree the deluxe of Starlink is best, you have to get the toys.. and put them on the controller once every 7 days to use them..
Posted Today, 03:45 PM
Thanks for this. I thought my GCU was cancelled because yesterday I went to a bb store and my GCU wasn't applying to a clearance game I wanted, then today with this bundle I was like WTF!! Is going on!
FYI - This deal does not work with GCU
Posted Today, 03:56 PM
I'm in for one. I totally missed that great amazon deal where you got starlink for free with the credit offer. I wonder how it works to return one of the games and not both.
Typically, the item you keep returns to normal price, and your refund is deducted from that.
Best case scenario, you'd get $0 back. Worst case scenario, you'd need to pay $20 to return one game and keep the other.
Posted Today, 04:47 PM
Pretty sure you can mix and match between digital and physical, so buying the physical game doesn’t mean that you’re now forced to only getting the physical ships.
Besides, going physical does have some advantages - namely that it’s the only way that you can use duplicates of weapons or wings on your ship. In fact, it’s the only way that one can access the almighty (looking) “Godwing” ( https://m.imgur.com/a/gDgYWAD ) in the game. Plus, if you wanted to ever get the PS4 or Xbox One version (as they have better graphics/performance), then you’d already have all the ships and weapons available to you.