CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

The gang talks The Boys, GameStop, Ninja on Mixer, a cancelled PAX panel, Fortnite World Cup, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and so much more!

Best Buy DOTD: Mario + Rabbids AND Starlink for Nintendo Switch $30

By Lumas101, Today, 08:47 AM

#1 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted Today, 08:47 AM

Listed as a $90 savings. I know both games are often on sale, but I don't think I've seen them this cheap together before.

https://www.bestbuy....999300000000429

#2 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6339 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 10:13 AM

What a weird combo, you an find both for this price separately but nice to have a bundle.

 

Don't get the physical of Starlink though, get the digital deluxe. You get all the ships with the digital copy but have to buy the physical toys if you have the physical game for the rest. Not worth it after buying all the toys.


#3 quantumleap   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   2 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

quantumleap

Posted Today, 11:53 AM

It’s a weird pairing but amazing deal. I purchased. It’s basically like a BOGO.

#4 quantumleap   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   2 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

quantumleap

Posted Today, 12:32 PM

The price breakdown. Tax will vary of course. Mario Rabbids: 21.40 Starlink: 10.70. You can’t beat this deal if you are remotely interested in either game.

#5 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted Today, 12:34 PM

FYI - This deal does not work with GCU

#6 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4206 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 12:44 PM

Considering they are both Ubi games it's not that strange.

Considering they are both Ubi games it's not that strange. 


#7 mojarr0   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   52 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

mojarr0

Posted Today, 12:50 PM

I'm in for one. I totally missed that great amazon deal where you got starlink for free with the credit offer. I wonder how it works to return one of the games and not both.

#8 VoltaicOwl  

VoltaicOwl

Posted Today, 12:50 PM

Helluva deal, but I agree that the digital version of Starlink seems preferable here.  What's the cheapest the digital deluxe version has been?  PSPrices only seems to list the base version.


#9 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4206 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 01:40 PM

I picked up Starlink for about $18 on a Target deal a while back, but never actually got around to playing it. I really just wanted the Arwing though and just traded the game into Gamestop to take advantage of the extra $5 deal. 


#10 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   2651 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 01:49 PM

Helluva deal, but I agree that the digital version of Starlink seems preferable here. What's the cheapest the digital deluxe version has been? PSPrices only seems to list the base version.

Psprices is the worst “tracker” out there, the only tracker that works is dekudeals.

https://www.dekudeal...deluxe-edition3
https://www.dekudeal...le-gold-edition
$40+$24 for the digital deluxe of both.

I also agree the deluxe of Starlink is best, you have to get the toys.. and put them on the controller once every 7 days to use them..

#11 Tauro_Fc  

Tauro_Fc

Posted Today, 03:45 PM

FYI - This deal does not work with GCU

Thanks for this. I thought my GCU was cancelled because yesterday I went to a bb store and my GCU wasn't applying to a clearance game I wanted, then today with this bundle I was like WTF!! Is going on!

#12 Touch3  

Touch3

Posted Today, 03:56 PM

Typically, the item you keep returns to normal price, and your refund is deducted from that.
 
Best case scenario, you'd get $0 back.  Worst case scenario, you'd need to pay $20 to return one game and keep the other.

Typically, the item you keep returns to normal price, and your refund is deducted from that.

 

Best case scenario, you'd get $0 back.  Worst case scenario, you'd need to pay $20 to return one game and keep the other.


#13 Awkward Silence  

Awkward Silence

Posted Today, 04:47 PM

What a weird combo, you an find both for this price separately but nice to have a bundle.

Don't get the physical of Starlink though, get the digital deluxe. You get all the ships with the digital copy but have to buy the physical toys if you have the physical game for the rest. Not worth it after buying all the toys.

Pretty sure you can mix and match between digital and physical, so buying the physical game doesn’t mean that you’re now forced to only getting the physical ships.

Besides, going physical does have some advantages - namely that it’s the only way that you can use duplicates of weapons or wings on your ship. In fact, it’s the only way that one can access the almighty (looking) “Godwing” ( https://m.imgur.com/a/gDgYWAD ) in the game. Plus, if you wanted to ever get the PS4 or Xbox One version (as they have better graphics/performance), then you’d already have all the ships and weapons available to you.
