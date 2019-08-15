Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

The gang talks Control, Wreckfest, Knights and Bikes, Omega Labyrinth Life, slot machines in NBA 2k20, and so much more!

Best Buy Labor Day Sale: Mario + Rabbids AND Starlink for Switch $30; Kingdom Hearts 3 $25

By Lumas101, Aug 15 2019 08:47 AM

Lumas101

Posted 15 August 2019 - 08:47 AM

Mario + Rabbids AND Starlink for Switch for $30 combined is back, plus Kingdom Hearts 3 is $25. Both deals expire Monday, 9/2.

Rabbids/Starlink: https://www.bestbuy....999300000000429

Kingdom Hearts PS4: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=9497135

Kingdom Hearts XB1: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=1679877

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 15 August 2019 - 10:13 AM

What a weird combo, you an find both for this price separately but nice to have a bundle.

 

Don't get the physical of Starlink though, get the digital deluxe. You get all the ships with the digital copy but have to buy the physical toys if you have the physical game for the rest. Not worth it after buying all the toys.


quantumleap

Posted 15 August 2019 - 11:53 AM

It’s a weird pairing but amazing deal. I purchased. It’s basically like a BOGO.

quantumleap

Posted 15 August 2019 - 12:32 PM

The price breakdown. Tax will vary of course. Mario Rabbids: 21.40 Starlink: 10.70. You can’t beat this deal if you are remotely interested in either game.

oldcasio

Posted 15 August 2019 - 12:34 PM

FYI - This deal does not work with GCU

Sigma

Posted 15 August 2019 - 12:44 PM

It’s a weird pairing but amazing deal. I purchased. It’s basically like a BOGO.

Considering they are both Ubi games it's not that strange. 


mojarr0

Posted 15 August 2019 - 12:50 PM

I'm in for one. I totally missed that great amazon deal where you got starlink for free with the credit offer. I wonder how it works to return one of the games and not both.

VoltaicOwl

Posted 15 August 2019 - 12:50 PM

Helluva deal, but I agree that the digital version of Starlink seems preferable here.  What's the cheapest the digital deluxe version has been?  PSPrices only seems to list the base version.


Sigma

Posted 15 August 2019 - 01:40 PM

I picked up Starlink for about $18 on a Target deal a while back, but never actually got around to playing it. I really just wanted the Arwing though and just traded the game into Gamestop to take advantage of the extra $5 deal. 


Thebacklash

Posted 15 August 2019 - 01:49 PM

Helluva deal, but I agree that the digital version of Starlink seems preferable here. What's the cheapest the digital deluxe version has been? PSPrices only seems to list the base version.

Psprices is the worst “tracker” out there, the only tracker that works is dekudeals.

https://www.dekudeal...deluxe-edition3
https://www.dekudeal...le-gold-edition
$40+$24 for the digital deluxe of both.

I also agree the deluxe of Starlink is best, you have to get the toys.. and put them on the controller once every 7 days to use them..

Tauro_Fc

Posted 15 August 2019 - 03:45 PM

FYI - This deal does not work with GCU

Thanks for this. I thought my GCU was cancelled because yesterday I went to a bb store and my GCU wasn't applying to a clearance game I wanted, then today with this bundle I was like WTF!! Is going on!

Touch3

Posted 15 August 2019 - 03:56 PM

I'm in for one. I totally missed that great amazon deal where you got starlink for free with the credit offer. I wonder how it works to return one of the games and not both.

Typically, the item you keep returns to normal price, and your refund is deducted from that.

 

Best case scenario, you'd get $0 back.  Worst case scenario, you'd need to pay $20 to return one game and keep the other.


Awkward Silence

Posted 15 August 2019 - 04:47 PM

What a weird combo, you an find both for this price separately but nice to have a bundle.

Don't get the physical of Starlink though, get the digital deluxe. You get all the ships with the digital copy but have to buy the physical toys if you have the physical game for the rest. Not worth it after buying all the toys.

Pretty sure you can mix and match between digital and physical, so buying the physical game doesn’t mean that you’re now forced to only getting the physical ships.

Besides, going physical does have some advantages - namely that it’s the only way that you can use duplicates of weapons or wings on your ship. In fact, it’s the only way that one can access the almighty (looking) “Godwing” ( https://m.imgur.com/a/gDgYWAD ) in the game. Plus, if you wanted to ever get the PS4 or Xbox One version (as they have better graphics/performance), then you’d already have all the ships and weapons available to you.

7String

Posted 15 August 2019 - 10:41 PM

I love both games, this is a great deal. I mean Mario alone is usually around that price, so your getting starlink for like $5

Its an awesome game, and i love playing with the toys....and i don’t care if I’m 30....its fun!

BudzMcGee

Posted 16 August 2019 - 06:01 PM

Starlink is a little mindless but I enjoyed it.  Running around completing various tasks on the planets was a great time waster when I was traveling and the Starfox version doesn't add a ton mission wise but hard to imagine this game being anywhere near as good without that addition. 

 

I got the physical version for like $8 at target and then bought the first DLC pack (don't need the 2nd at all).  You don't need all the extra DLC, really if you just had a good sampling of weapon types you can do most everything in the game, but the game's difficulty curve is way higher if you only have the two base ships to swap out should you die. 


Lumas101

Posted 29 August 2019 - 10:22 AM

Mario + Rabbids AND Starlink for $30 is back for Best Buy's Labor Day sale, plus Kingdom Hearts 3 for PS4 is $25. Both deals are good through Monday, 9/2.

Rabbids/Starlink: http://www.cheapassg...29&pid=14199286

Kingdom Hearts PS4: http://www.cheapassg...35&pid=14199286

Kingdom Hearts XB1: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=1679877

FlamedLiquid

Posted 29 August 2019 - 11:05 AM

Ive been wanting Starlink on Switch for a while. Pairing it wity Rabbids for $30 is a great deal. Had to bite

looserattledgamer

Posted 29 August 2019 - 11:35 AM

Da Fuk

NO GCU

MachRay

Posted 30 August 2019 - 11:07 PM

In a best buy right now waiting forever for someone to find this. Might not be worth my time.

MrRidickulous

Posted 30 August 2019 - 11:54 PM

Xbox one kingdom hearts 3 is also $25

JaytheGamefan

Posted 31 August 2019 - 01:48 AM

Thanks for this. I thought my GCU was cancelled because yesterday I went to a bb store and my GCU wasn't applying to a clearance game I wanted, then today with this bundle I was like WTF!! Is going on!

GCU doesn't usually work with clearance games - I had the same issue with The Division 1 a year or so ago before it become a value game.


Tauro_Fc

Posted 31 August 2019 - 10:28 PM

I see, didn't know that. Thanks.

jvang117

Posted Yesterday, 01:58 AM

GCU doesn't usually work with clearance games - I had the same issue with The Division 1 a year or so ago before it become a value game.


Definitely bring it up to management. They should honor the 20% off. Then again, GCU is dead for most ppl, so maybe they won’t know.

Lumas101

Posted Yesterday, 05:24 PM

Xbox one kingdom hearts 3 is also $25


Thanks, I don't think it was originally, but I'll update the OP.
