Best Buy Labor Day Sale: Mario + Rabbids AND Starlink for Switch $30; Kingdom Hearts 3 $25
#1
Posted 15 August 2019 - 08:47 AM
Rabbids/Starlink: https://www.bestbuy....999300000000429
Kingdom Hearts PS4: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=9497135
Kingdom Hearts XB1: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=1679877
- Retroxcellance likes this
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 6356 Posts Joined 11.6 Years Ago
Posted 15 August 2019 - 10:13 AM
What a weird combo, you an find both for this price separately but nice to have a bundle.
Don't get the physical of Starlink though, get the digital deluxe. You get all the ships with the digital copy but have to buy the physical toys if you have the physical game for the rest. Not worth it after buying all the toys.
- Thebacklash likes this
#3 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 2 Posts Joined 11.1 Years Ago
Posted 15 August 2019 - 11:53 AM
#4 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 2 Posts Joined 11.1 Years Ago
Posted 15 August 2019 - 12:32 PM
#5
Posted 15 August 2019 - 12:34 PM
- Tauro_Fc likes this
#6 King of Strong Style CAGiversary! 4219 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted 15 August 2019 - 12:44 PM
It’s a weird pairing but amazing deal. I purchased. It’s basically like a BOGO.
Considering they are both Ubi games it's not that strange.
#7 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 52 Posts Joined 8.4 Years Ago
Posted 15 August 2019 - 12:50 PM
#8
Posted 15 August 2019 - 12:50 PM
Helluva deal, but I agree that the digital version of Starlink seems preferable here. What's the cheapest the digital deluxe version has been? PSPrices only seems to list the base version.
#9 King of Strong Style CAGiversary! 4219 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted 15 August 2019 - 01:40 PM
I picked up Starlink for about $18 on a Target deal a while back, but never actually got around to playing it. I really just wanted the Arwing though and just traded the game into Gamestop to take advantage of the extra $5 deal.
#10 Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary! 2701 Posts Joined 4.7 Years Ago
Posted 15 August 2019 - 01:49 PM
Psprices is the worst “tracker” out there, the only tracker that works is dekudeals.
Helluva deal, but I agree that the digital version of Starlink seems preferable here. What's the cheapest the digital deluxe version has been? PSPrices only seems to list the base version.
https://www.dekudeal...deluxe-edition3
https://www.dekudeal...le-gold-edition
$40+$24 for the digital deluxe of both.
I also agree the deluxe of Starlink is best, you have to get the toys.. and put them on the controller once every 7 days to use them..
#11
Posted 15 August 2019 - 03:45 PM
Thanks for this. I thought my GCU was cancelled because yesterday I went to a bb store and my GCU wasn't applying to a clearance game I wanted, then today with this bundle I was like WTF!! Is going on!
FYI - This deal does not work with GCU
#12
Posted 15 August 2019 - 03:56 PM
I'm in for one. I totally missed that great amazon deal where you got starlink for free with the credit offer. I wonder how it works to return one of the games and not both.
Typically, the item you keep returns to normal price, and your refund is deducted from that.
Best case scenario, you'd get $0 back. Worst case scenario, you'd need to pay $20 to return one game and keep the other.
#13
Posted 15 August 2019 - 04:47 PM
Pretty sure you can mix and match between digital and physical, so buying the physical game doesn’t mean that you’re now forced to only getting the physical ships.
What a weird combo, you an find both for this price separately but nice to have a bundle.
Don't get the physical of Starlink though, get the digital deluxe. You get all the ships with the digital copy but have to buy the physical toys if you have the physical game for the rest. Not worth it after buying all the toys.
Besides, going physical does have some advantages - namely that it’s the only way that you can use duplicates of weapons or wings on your ship. In fact, it’s the only way that one can access the almighty (looking) “Godwing” ( https://m.imgur.com/a/gDgYWAD ) in the game. Plus, if you wanted to ever get the PS4 or Xbox One version (as they have better graphics/performance), then you’d already have all the ships and weapons available to you.
- InundatedDad and lionheart059 like this
#14 Adam Howard CAGiversary! 434 Posts Joined 1.2 Years Ago
Posted 15 August 2019 - 10:41 PM
Its an awesome game, and i love playing with the toys....and i don’t care if I’m 30....its fun!
#15 GalaxyofGeek.com CAGiversary! 3715 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted 16 August 2019 - 06:01 PM
Starlink is a little mindless but I enjoyed it. Running around completing various tasks on the planets was a great time waster when I was traveling and the Starfox version doesn't add a ton mission wise but hard to imagine this game being anywhere near as good without that addition.
I got the physical version for like $8 at target and then bought the first DLC pack (don't need the 2nd at all). You don't need all the extra DLC, really if you just had a good sampling of weapon types you can do most everything in the game, but the game's difficulty curve is way higher if you only have the two base ships to swap out should you die.
#16
Posted 29 August 2019 - 10:22 AM
Rabbids/Starlink: http://www.cheapassg...29&pid=14199286
Kingdom Hearts PS4: http://www.cheapassg...35&pid=14199286
Kingdom Hearts XB1: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=1679877
#17 The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary! 8615 Posts Joined 15.0 Years Ago
Posted 29 August 2019 - 11:05 AM
#18
Posted 29 August 2019 - 11:35 AM
NO GCU
#19 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 174 Posts Joined 9.2 Years Ago
Posted 30 August 2019 - 11:07 PM
#20 Deal skeptic! CAGiversary! 1751 Posts Joined 5.0 Years Ago
Posted 30 August 2019 - 11:54 PM
#21 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4291 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted 31 August 2019 - 01:48 AM
Thanks for this. I thought my GCU was cancelled because yesterday I went to a bb store and my GCU wasn't applying to a clearance game I wanted, then today with this bundle I was like WTF!! Is going on!
GCU doesn't usually work with clearance games - I had the same issue with The Division 1 a year or so ago before it become a value game.
- Tauro_Fc likes this
#22
Posted 31 August 2019 - 10:28 PM
#23 Friendly CAG CAGiversary! 3585 Posts Joined 5.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:58 AM
GCU doesn't usually work with clearance games - I had the same issue with The Division 1 a year or so ago before it become a value game.
Definitely bring it up to management. They should honor the 20% off. Then again, GCU is dead for most ppl, so maybe they won’t know.
#24
Posted Yesterday, 05:24 PM
Xbox one kingdom hearts 3 is also $25
Thanks, I don't think it was originally, but I'll update the OP.