Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #600: Live at LI Retro 2019

CAGcast #600: Live at LI Retro 2019

Welcome to episode 600, featuring our 600th show recording live at LI Retro with an introduction wrapping up the experience. Thanks for 600 episodes, everyone!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

[DEAD] Best Buy DOTD 8/15: Mario + Rabbids AND Starlink for Nintendo Switch $30

By Lumas101, Yesterday, 08:47 AM

#1 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted Yesterday, 08:47 AM

Listed as a $90 savings. I know both games are often on sale, but I don't think I've seen them this cheap together before.

https://www.bestbuy....999300000000429

#2 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6339 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 10:13 AM

What a weird combo, you an find both for this price separately but nice to have a bundle.

 

Don't get the physical of Starlink though, get the digital deluxe. You get all the ships with the digital copy but have to buy the physical toys if you have the physical game for the rest. Not worth it after buying all the toys.


#3 quantumleap   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   2 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

quantumleap

Posted Yesterday, 11:53 AM

It’s a weird pairing but amazing deal. I purchased. It’s basically like a BOGO.

#4 quantumleap   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   2 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

quantumleap

Posted Yesterday, 12:32 PM

The price breakdown. Tax will vary of course. Mario Rabbids: 21.40 Starlink: 10.70. You can’t beat this deal if you are remotely interested in either game.

#5 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted Yesterday, 12:34 PM

FYI - This deal does not work with GCU

#6 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4209 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Yesterday, 12:44 PM

It’s a weird pairing but amazing deal. I purchased. It’s basically like a BOGO.

Considering they are both Ubi games it's not that strange. 


#7 mojarr0   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   52 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

mojarr0

Posted Yesterday, 12:50 PM

I'm in for one. I totally missed that great amazon deal where you got starlink for free with the credit offer. I wonder how it works to return one of the games and not both.

#8 VoltaicOwl  

VoltaicOwl

Posted Yesterday, 12:50 PM

Helluva deal, but I agree that the digital version of Starlink seems preferable here.  What's the cheapest the digital deluxe version has been?  PSPrices only seems to list the base version.


#9 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4209 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Yesterday, 01:40 PM

I picked up Starlink for about $18 on a Target deal a while back, but never actually got around to playing it. I really just wanted the Arwing though and just traded the game into Gamestop to take advantage of the extra $5 deal. 


#10 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   2657 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Yesterday, 01:49 PM

Helluva deal, but I agree that the digital version of Starlink seems preferable here. What's the cheapest the digital deluxe version has been? PSPrices only seems to list the base version.

Psprices is the worst “tracker” out there, the only tracker that works is dekudeals.

https://www.dekudeal...deluxe-edition3
https://www.dekudeal...le-gold-edition
$40+$24 for the digital deluxe of both.

I also agree the deluxe of Starlink is best, you have to get the toys.. and put them on the controller once every 7 days to use them..

#11 Tauro_Fc  

Tauro_Fc

Posted Yesterday, 03:45 PM

FYI - This deal does not work with GCU

Thanks for this. I thought my GCU was cancelled because yesterday I went to a bb store and my GCU wasn't applying to a clearance game I wanted, then today with this bundle I was like WTF!! Is going on!

#12 Touch3  

Touch3

Posted Yesterday, 03:56 PM

I'm in for one. I totally missed that great amazon deal where you got starlink for free with the credit offer. I wonder how it works to return one of the games and not both.

Typically, the item you keep returns to normal price, and your refund is deducted from that.

 

Best case scenario, you'd get $0 back.  Worst case scenario, you'd need to pay $20 to return one game and keep the other.


#13 Awkward Silence  

Awkward Silence

Posted Yesterday, 04:47 PM

What a weird combo, you an find both for this price separately but nice to have a bundle.

Don't get the physical of Starlink though, get the digital deluxe. You get all the ships with the digital copy but have to buy the physical toys if you have the physical game for the rest. Not worth it after buying all the toys.

Pretty sure you can mix and match between digital and physical, so buying the physical game doesn’t mean that you’re now forced to only getting the physical ships.

Besides, going physical does have some advantages - namely that it’s the only way that you can use duplicates of weapons or wings on your ship. In fact, it’s the only way that one can access the almighty (looking) “Godwing” ( https://m.imgur.com/a/gDgYWAD ) in the game. Plus, if you wanted to ever get the PS4 or Xbox One version (as they have better graphics/performance), then you’d already have all the ships and weapons available to you.

#14 7String   Adam Howard CAGiversary!   403 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

7String

Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM

I love both games, this is a great deal. I mean Mario alone is usually around that price, so your getting starlink for like $5

Its an awesome game, and i love playing with the toys....and i don’t care if I’m 30....its fun!

#15 BudzMcGee   GalaxyofGeek.com CAGiversary!   3711 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

BudzMcGee

Posted Today, 06:01 PM

Starlink is a little mindless but I enjoyed it.  Running around completing various tasks on the planets was a great time waster when I was traveling and the Starfox version doesn't add a ton mission wise but hard to imagine this game being anywhere near as good without that addition. 

 

I got the physical version for like $8 at target and then bought the first DLC pack (don't need the 2nd at all).  You don't need all the extra DLC, really if you just had a good sampling of weapon types you can do most everything in the game, but the game's difficulty curve is way higher if you only have the two base ships to swap out should you die. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy