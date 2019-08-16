Jump to content

Welcome to episode 600, featuring our 600th show recording live at LI Retro with an introduction wrapping up the experience. Thanks for 600 episodes, everyone!

Oculus Go 64GB $224.10 with code + Free Shipping

By sirmeep, Today, 12:49 PM
Oculus Oculus Go

sirmeep  

sirmeep

Posted Today, 12:49 PM

Passing along discounts for those thinking of grabbing an Oculus Go.

https://www.oculus.com/go/

Normal price is $249 but using a code below will knock off 10% bringing it down to $224.10 with free shipping (Some states may have tax). Each code can only be redeemed once. Those with accounts get 5 promo codes to give to others saving the buyer 10% and gives the code originator up to $20 to use on the Oculus store

 

W3WQGCWJNN3WXMW3AWREXJ6M9

 

9AJXTT4PNATAT7KWY4KTK6GMK

 

3YT44CFFTGMWYJK7RENJJWEWE

 

FETQ93KEAWJHEETNRK7EGET63

 

MTKEPX9Q6PYCYGR3K6HEJGKYP

 


