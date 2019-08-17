Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #600: Live at LI Retro 2019

CAGcast #600: Live at LI Retro 2019

Welcome to episode 600, featuring our 600th show recording live at LI Retro with an introduction wrapping up the experience. Thanks for 600 episodes, everyone!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

ThinkGeek rewards Geek Points converted to GameStop gift card. YMMV?

By ceadondifortu, Today, 01:22 PM

#1 ceadondifortu   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   77 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

ceadondifortu

Posted Today, 01:22 PM

Just got an email about this with a $10 gift certificate to GameStop. I had only made about two or three ThinkGeek orders in the past, each under a $100.

Gonna head to GameStop this morning to see if there are any restrictions on it.Screenshot_20190817-091540~2.png Screenshot_20190817-091504~2.png

#2 georox   The Captain CAGiversary!   7618 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

georox

Posted Today, 02:19 PM

Varies based on how many points you had. Mine was for 25.


#3 VivaLaMoochicken  

VivaLaMoochicken

Posted Today, 02:20 PM

Did anyone else have a broken email for the certificate? I didn't have any images in mine, just links that redirected to the GameStop website when trying to click them. Anyone know if there'd be any chance to get them to regenerate my email if I call GameStop support? lol


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy