Welcome to episode 600, featuring our 600th show recording live at LI Retro with an introduction wrapping up the experience. Thanks for 600 episodes, everyone!

Gears Of War 5 Xbox One / PC Digital Download Code For $42.99 On CDKeys.com

By barchi01, Yesterday, 10:47 PM

barchi01  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 10:47 PM

Gears Of War 5 Xbox One / PC Digital Download Code For $42.99 On CDKeys.com

https://www.cdkeys.c...xbox-one-cd-key

Keep in mind this is a day one Xbox Live Game Pass title so may not be a great option for some, although not a bad price for a game pre-order.

Super Strider TurbulenceEX  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted Yesterday, 10:54 PM

You're really better off just getting Game Pass subs. Unless you reaaaaaaly wanna own a copy, this is gonna be common and cheap as **** in a year or two.


