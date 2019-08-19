RiteAid BonusCash rewards for Aug 18-24, 2019 ... 10% on physical PSN GC's, 20% on Panera/PapaJohn's, etc

Posted Today, 09:21 AM

FYI, if you're OK buying email'd codes from less-than-popular websites, there's at least 3 deals (as of 8/19 @ 2:20am PDT) to get $50 of US-region PSN credit for $42.50 ...

https://www.lvlgo.co...ft-card-us.html ... use "BC11" at checkout (I've ordered 2x successfully from here)

https://www.0n9.com/...ft-card-us.html ... use "15CFT" at checkout (I've ordered 2x successfully from here)

https://www.eneba.co...y-united-states ... some Eneba-marketplace vendor named "VA Digital Games" (no idea, never used them)

Now onto the Rite-Aid deal ...



On page 2 of this week's RiteAid weekly ad circular (Aug. 18-24, 2019), you'll find these GC's offering "$5 wellness+ rewards BonusCash":

$5 BonusCash when you buy $50 of PSN credit or PS+ subscriptions (limit 2)

$6 BonusCash when you buy $30 of "Forever 21" or "The Children's Place" (limit 2)

$8 BonusCash when you buy $50 of "Bed Bath & Beyond" or "buybuy Baby" (limit 2)

$5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of "Panera Bread" or "Papa John's" (limit 2)

Limit 2 offers per customer from each line item, which means you could get 2 $50 cards for PSN (totaling $100), 2 F21 (totaling $60), 2 BB&B (totaling $100), and 2 PJ's (totaling $50).



FYI ... the limit of "2 offers per customer" is tracked by your "wellness+ rewards" card, so you'll need to limit yourself to 2 offers throughout this week's promotion. Your printed receipt will indicate whether you've met the "limit of 2" for this promo, but neither the website nor register-screen will indicate ...

if you've met the limit of 2 items per BonusCash group with the current transaction, or

if the transaction you're about to pay for will exceed the limit, or

when your BonusCash rewards will expire

... so you have to track if you've purchased any GC's this week. Luckily the mobile RiteAid app DOES list your individual accumulation & cashing out on a per transaction basis, so that's a good way to keep tabs on the expiration dates, since you only have 60 days to spend the BonusCash once earned.



Now for the usual small print at the bottom of their ads ...



*BonusCash will be awarded when you purchase eligible promoted items. Wellness+ BonusCash will be loaded automatically to wellness+ rewards card only for use in-store or at riteaid.com, beginning at 6AM on the day after issuance. BonusCash for online purchases will be issued after the entire order has shipped. BonusCash will expire 60 days from the date it was first issued.



Also from the T&C's ... wellness+ BonusCash cannot be earned from the purchase of tobacco products, alcohol, lottery tickets, gift cards, licenses, money orders, money transfers, newspapers, stamps, other mail services, dairy products, items and services distributed by RediClinic®, items distributed by Moran Foods and Save-A-Lot® Food Stores, prescriptions, or other items prohibited by law, or for the payment of prescription copays, tax or shipping costs (together, “Excluded Items”).

So remember to buy your non-alcohol, non-prescription, non-GC items with your accumulated BonusCash ... maybe some school supplies, or the B1G1free on king-size/theater-size candy & vitamins this week?