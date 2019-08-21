Jump to content

$3 @ best buy ReTrak - Utopia 360° Virtual Reality Headset with Bluetooth Controller

By Electroplasm, Today, 12:29 AM

Electroplasm  

Electroplasm

Posted Today, 12:29 AM

$3

ReTrak - Utopia 360° Virtual Reality Headset with Bluetooth Controller - Black
Model:ETVRC
SKU:5449600

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5449600

trunks982  

trunks982

Posted Today, 12:34 AM

for 3 bucks. why not


WeaponX2099  

WeaponX2099

Posted Today, 12:40 AM

I can use this with porn?


respectablechum  

respectablechum

Posted Today, 12:43 AM

The phone in the picture is a Galaxy S3. This thing is ancient lol


