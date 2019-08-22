Jump to content

For Honor Free for PC until August 28th (Uplay Launcher)

By Jiryn, Today, 03:09 PM
Posted Today, 03:09 PM

For Honor is free for PC until the August 28th

This is through the Uplay Launcher

https://store.ubi.co...tion&lang=en_US


