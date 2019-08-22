Modern Warfare 2v2 Alpha now available for preload for ps4.

Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM

Given the complete and utter shit show that was Black ops 4, in terms of both quality and consumer friendliness, I really feel that people need to be warned about this franchise. You are paying for 1/4 of a game at launch (at full price), the remainder of which you will need to gamble for.

Except again YOU DONT HAVE TO DO IT.My wife has played the game at launch and hasn’t bought a single thing with real money. Hasn’t felt the need to, nor complained that someone that did, is beating her.I’m not defending micro transactions, and I don’t care if they exist. As long as it doesn’t end up pay to win. COD isn’t pay to win yet.I literally don’t understand people that actively try to make people dislike something they enjoy, have been enjoying and somehow tell them the enjoyment they have been getting is false. WtfIf you don’t like it that’s fine. Everybody else will possibly have fun while you sit in the corner beating the anecdotal evidence means nothing drum and telling people the fun they are having does t really exist because of some arbitrary thing.Also, if you have a gambling problem that’s on you. Be addicted. Don’t be addicted. Be stronger willed. Out