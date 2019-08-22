Modern Warfare 2v2 Alpha now available for preload for ps4.

https://store.playst...aystation-store
PS plus not required to play the alpha this weekend.
Posted Yesterday, 05:20 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:29 PM
Im all good, I dont need a gambling simulator on my PS4.
Posted Yesterday, 05:32 PM
considering the supply drops are only cosmetic I dont care. Honestly no one cares you have a epic skin in a video game.
Posted Yesterday, 05:38 PM
They wont be just cosmetic tho, they throw out this lie every year to trick the reviewers and have people invest time in the game without fear. Then inevitably, 6 months after release, pay to win supply drops are introduced. Dont be a sucker.
Posted Yesterday, 05:51 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:57 PM
Sounds like you’re the sucker. I guess if you have a gambling problem the. Cosmetics that don’t matter are a problem. Otherwise there is no reason to limit yourself from enjoying a game based on something YOU DONT HAVE TO ENGAGE WITH.
Black ops 3 and 4, and cod ww2 all have weapons locked behind gambling mechanics. They are not cosmetic and directly impact gameplay. They are quite literally pay to win. Get educated on the topic before posting.
Posted Yesterday, 05:58 PM
I also suggest that u dont make light of gambling problems.
Posted Yesterday, 06:02 PM
Thanks for the awesome deal. I'm going to buy one for all my friends and family.
Posted Yesterday, 06:16 PM
good thing 2v2 has identical random loadouts.
Posted Yesterday, 06:24 PM
Can u buy me one also? I truly enjoy $60 games, which are subsequently packed with predatory mtx akin to an egregious free to play game.
Posted Yesterday, 06:31 PM
we get it. you don't have to hangout in a thread of a game you don't like or going to buy.
Posted Yesterday, 06:38 PM
Given the complete and utter shit show that was Black ops 4, in terms of both quality and consumer friendliness, I really feel that people need to be warned about this franchise. You are paying for 1/4 of a game at launch (at full price), the remainder of which you will need to gamble for.
Posted Yesterday, 06:41 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:46 PM
Next time, you might want to educate yourself on what you're trying to talk about before looking like an ass. I get it is "cool" to hate on CoD, but just stfu already. Go make a blog and complain about it there.
Posted Yesterday, 06:48 PM
Why not address my points directly, instead of throwing out some vague insults with no actual content?
Posted Yesterday, 07:12 PM
this isn't the place. go blog about it somewhere else.
Posted Yesterday, 07:14 PM
Anyone else think this was Modern Warfare 2 version 2? Like an updated remaster of MW2?
I already played Modern Warfare years ago. I don't need to play it again. But I would come back for the MW2 riot shield.
Posted Yesterday, 07:17 PM
Lol. Give me a break.
I can't believe you're giving so much energy to something you don't ever plan on playing. Let people enjoy what they want, toad.
Posted Yesterday, 07:18 PM
So you cant address them, ok..
Posted Yesterday, 07:27 PM
no one cares what you think. Let people enjoy things.
Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM
Except again YOU DONT HAVE TO DO IT.
Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM
they said early on that it wasn’t but it’s set in that universe. So characters will return and I’m sure locations will look similar but it’s a different story.
Posted Yesterday, 08:12 PM
I love how no one can argue against your points.
Posted Yesterday, 08:31 PM
Nobody is trying to. Quit being a Jim Sterling parrot and have an original thought.
Posted Yesterday, 08:33 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:35 PM
You're exactly the crowd they're looking for. Slap a common name on it and the clueless will flock towards it.
No, its nothing like MW2.
basically every marvel movie ever, yet people enjoy it.
Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:54 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:57 PM
I haven’t played COD since a dabbled with Advanced Warfare. The wife has since MW2.
If any of that is in there it negates nothing.
You don’t have to engage with any of it. That’s a simple fact.
U less you literally have to have every skin for every gun and have every gun when you won’t use half, it’s a non issue.
It seems the people that complain about it aren’t even the ones that play it. And most of the ones that play and enjoy it don’t have an issue.
Yeah.
The reality is that when bad ideas are presented, people have criticisms against them. Usually because they don't want that shit in their games.
I'm sorry you have low standards and are apathetic towards things I guess.
Posted Yesterday, 09:03 PM
The gambling boxes contain the best weapons in the game, and dominate the lobbies. Stop talking about something u know nothing about.
