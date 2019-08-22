Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #601: A Whale of a Problem

CAGcast #601: A Whale of a Problem

The gang talks Spider-Man, Internet Gaming Disorder, Apex Legends, Gaems Guardian Pro XP, Mortal Kombat 11 DLC, Google Stadia, and so much more!

* * - - - 4 votes

Modern Warfare 2v2 Alpha now available for preload for ps4.

By boostlag, Yesterday, 05:20 PM

boostlag  

boostlag

Posted Yesterday, 05:20 PM

https://store.playst...aystation-store

 

PS plus not required to play the alpha this weekend.


#2 d3sm0nd  

d3sm0nd

Posted Yesterday, 05:29 PM

Im all good, I dont need a gambling simulator on my PS4. 


boostlag  

boostlag

Posted Yesterday, 05:32 PM

Im all good, I dont need a gambling simulator on my PS4. 

considering the supply drops are only cosmetic I dont care.  Honestly no one cares you have a epic skin in a video game.


#4 d3sm0nd  

d3sm0nd

Posted Yesterday, 05:38 PM

considering the supply drops are only cosmetic I dont care.  Honestly no one cares you have a epic skin in a video game.

They wont be just cosmetic tho, they throw out this lie every year to trick the reviewers and have people invest time in the game without fear. Then inevitably, 6 months after release, pay to win supply drops are introduced. Dont be a sucker. 


McCHitman  

McCHitman

Posted Yesterday, 05:51 PM

Sounds like you’re the sucker. I guess if you have a gambling problem then sure, Cosmetics that don’t matter are a problem. Otherwise there is no reason to limit yourself from enjoying a game based on something YOU DONT HAVE TO ENGAGE WITH.

#6 d3sm0nd  

d3sm0nd

Posted Yesterday, 05:57 PM

Sounds like you’re the sucker. I guess if you have a gambling problem the. Cosmetics that don’t matter are a problem. Otherwise there is no reason to limit yourself from enjoying a game based on something YOU DONT HAVE TO ENGAGE WITH.

Black ops 3 and 4, and cod ww2 all have weapons locked behind gambling mechanics. They are not cosmetic and directly impact gameplay. They are quite literally pay to win. Get educated on the topic before posting. 


#7 d3sm0nd  

d3sm0nd

Posted Yesterday, 05:58 PM

Sounds like you’re the sucker. I guess if you have a gambling problem then sure, Cosmetics that don’t matter are a problem. Otherwise there is no reason to limit yourself from enjoying a game based on something YOU DONT HAVE TO ENGAGE WITH.

I also suggest that u dont make light of gambling problems. 


#8 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted Yesterday, 06:02 PM

Thanks for the awesome deal. I'm going to buy one for all my friends and family.


boostlag  

boostlag

Posted Yesterday, 06:16 PM

good thing 2v2 has identical random loadouts.  


#10 d3sm0nd  

d3sm0nd

Posted Yesterday, 06:24 PM

Thanks for the awesome deal. I'm going to buy one for all my friends and family.

Can u buy me one also? I truly enjoy $60 games, which are subsequently packed with predatory mtx akin to an egregious free to play game. 


boostlag  

boostlag

Posted Yesterday, 06:31 PM

Can u buy me one also? I truly enjoy $60 games, which are subsequently packed with predatory mtx akin to an egregious free to play game. 

we get it.  you don't have to hangout in a thread of a game you don't like or going to buy.


#12 d3sm0nd  

d3sm0nd

Posted Yesterday, 06:38 PM

we get it.  you don't have to hangout in a thread of a game you don't like or going to buy.

Given the complete and utter shit show that was Black ops 4, in terms of both quality and consumer friendliness, I really feel that people need to be warned about this franchise. You are paying for 1/4 of a game at launch (at full price), the remainder of which you will need to gamble for. 


#13 SiloHilo  

SiloHilo

Posted Yesterday, 06:41 PM

Didnt know people still played this garbage

aircobra  

aircobra

Posted Yesterday, 06:46 PM

Given the complete and utter shit show that was Black ops 4, in terms of both quality and consumer friendliness, I really feel that people need to be warned about this franchise. You are paying for 1/4 of a game at launch (at full price), the remainder of which you will need to gamble for. 

Next time, you might want to educate yourself on what you're trying to talk about before looking like an ass. I get it is "cool" to hate on CoD, but just stfu already. Go make a blog and complain about it there.


#15 d3sm0nd  

d3sm0nd

Posted Yesterday, 06:48 PM

Next time, you might want to educate yourself on what you're trying to talk about before looking like an ass. I get it is "cool" to hate on CoD, but just stfu already. Go make a blog and complain about it there.

Why not address my points directly, instead of throwing out some vague insults with no actual content?


boostlag  

boostlag

Posted Yesterday, 07:12 PM

Why not address my points directly, instead of throwing out some vague insults with no actual content?

 

this isn't the place.  go blog about it somewhere else.


MaximusDM  

MaximusDM

Posted Yesterday, 07:14 PM

Anyone else think this was Modern Warfare 2 version 2? Like an updated remaster of MW2?

I already played Modern Warfare years ago. I don't need to play it again. But I would come back for the MW2 riot shield.


#18 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Yesterday, 07:17 PM

I also suggest that u dont make light of gambling problems. 

Lol. Give me a break.

 

I can't believe you're giving so much energy to something you don't ever plan on playing. Let people enjoy what they want, toad.


#19 d3sm0nd  

d3sm0nd

Posted Yesterday, 07:18 PM

this isn't the place.  go blog about it somewhere else.

So you cant address them, ok.. 


boostlag  

boostlag

Posted Yesterday, 07:27 PM

no one cares what you think.  Let people enjoy things.


McCHitman  

McCHitman

Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM

Given the complete and utter shit show that was Black ops 4, in terms of both quality and consumer friendliness, I really feel that people need to be warned about this franchise. You are paying for 1/4 of a game at launch (at full price), the remainder of which you will need to gamble for.

Except again YOU DONT HAVE TO DO IT.
My wife has played the game at launch and hasn’t bought a single thing with real money. Hasn’t felt the need to, nor complained that someone that did, is beating her.

I’m not defending micro transactions, and I don’t care if they exist. As long as it doesn’t end up pay to win. COD isn’t pay to win yet.

I literally don’t understand people that actively try to make people dislike something they enjoy, have been enjoying and somehow tell them the enjoyment they have been getting is false. Wtf

If you don’t like it that’s fine. Everybody else will possibly have fun while you sit in the corner beating the anecdotal evidence means nothing drum and telling people the fun they are having does t really exist because of some arbitrary thing.

Also, if you have a gambling problem that’s on you. Be addicted. Don’t be addicted. Be stronger willed. Out

McCHitman  

McCHitman

Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM

Anyone else think this was Modern Warfare 2 version 2? Like an updated remaster of MW2?
I already played Modern Warfare years ago. I don't need to play it again. But I would come back for the MW2 riot shield.

they said early on that it wasn’t but it’s set in that universe. So characters will return and I’m sure locations will look similar but it’s a different story.

Multiplayer? Idk. Other than the engine change(it changed right??) that modern era may feel very similar. But I’ve heard the guns are way more umpf that call of duty has ever been. More akin to Battlefield

Super Strider TurbulenceEX  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted Yesterday, 08:12 PM

They wont be just cosmetic tho, they throw out this lie every year to trick the reviewers and have people invest time in the game without fear. Then inevitably, 6 months after release, pay to win supply drops are introduced. Dont be a sucker. 

I love how no one can argue against your points.


#24 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Yesterday, 08:31 PM

I love how no one can argue against your points.

Nobody is trying to. Quit being a Jim Sterling parrot and have an original thought. 


#25 SiloHilo  

SiloHilo

Posted Yesterday, 08:33 PM

Anyone else think this was Modern Warfare 2 version 2? Like an updated remaster of MW2?
I already played Modern Warfare years ago. I don't need to play it again. But I would come back for the MW2 riot shield.


You're exactly the crowd they're looking for. Slap a common name on it and the clueless will flock towards it.

No, its nothing like MW2.

boostlag  

boostlag

Posted Yesterday, 08:35 PM

You're exactly the crowd they're looking for. Slap a common name on it and the clueless will flock towards it.

No, its nothing like MW2.

basically every marvel movie ever, yet people enjoy it.


McCHitman  

McCHitman

Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM

I love how no one can argue against your points.


I haven’t played COD since a dabbled with Advanced Warfare. The wife has since MW2.

If any of that is in there it negates nothing.

You don’t have to engage with any of it. That’s a simple fact.
U less you literally have to have every skin for every gun and have every gun when you won’t use half, it’s a non issue.

It seems the people that complain about it aren’t even the ones that play it. And most of the ones that play and enjoy it don’t have an issue.

McCHitman  

McCHitman

Posted Yesterday, 08:54 PM

basically every marvel movie ever, yet people enjoy it.


They are good fun movies. Most of them.

Super Strider TurbulenceEX  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted Yesterday, 08:57 PM

I haven’t played COD since a dabbled with Advanced Warfare. The wife has since MW2.

If any of that is in there it negates nothing.

You don’t have to engage with any of it. That’s a simple fact.
U less you literally have to have every skin for every gun and have every gun when you won’t use half, it’s a non issue.

It seems the people that complain about it aren’t even the ones that play it. And most of the ones that play and enjoy it don’t have an issue.

Yeah.

The reality is that when bad ideas are presented, people have criticisms against them. Usually because they don't want that shit in their games. 

I'm sorry you have low standards and are apathetic towards things I guess.


#30 d3sm0nd  

d3sm0nd

Posted Yesterday, 09:03 PM

I haven’t played COD since a dabbled with Advanced Warfare. The wife has since MW2.
If any of that is in there it negates nothing.
You don’t have to engage with any of it. That’s a simple fact.
U less you literally have to have every skin for every gun and have every gun when you won’t use half, it’s a non issue.
It seems the people that complain about it aren’t even the ones that play it. And most of the ones that play and enjoy it don’t have an issue.

The gambling boxes contain the best weapons in the game, and dominate the lobbies. Stop talking about something u know nothing about.
