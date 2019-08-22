Jump to content

The gang talks Spider-Man, Internet Gaming Disorder, Apex Legends, Gaems Guardian Pro XP, Mortal Kombat 11 DLC, Google Stadia, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

PM Studios Summer Sale! Over 40% OFF on Select games, Bundle on sale - $22.50 a piece + Gift!

By Glas, Yesterday, 09:58 PM

Glas  

Glas

Posted Yesterday, 09:58 PM

URyPcoe.png
 
Hi Guys! We've having lots of fun recently and we would like to announce our latest sale! This post was approved and I am a employee of the company. ^^ If you have any questions please feel free to ask and I'll do my best to assist! We're gamers and cheapasses too!
 
$22.50 a piece for our titles are a pretty good deal! Also between us, we may slid a few rare event only gifts to our CAG friends ;)

The PM Studios Summer sale is now live! Feel the Heat with these burning prices in our hit-titles! 
 
Check out some awesome discounts on titles like DEEMO, Mercenaries Saga Chronicles, Opus Collection, MUSYNX (which received a free update with 9 songs just yesterday!) and Horizon Chase Turbo (Limited Edition!), 
 
Also, to cool down this summer heat we'll give FREE Shipping on orders with 2 or more games! (US Only)
 

 

Deals List:

Mercenaries Saga Chronicles  (Switch)  - $19.99 - 34% Off - Ends 9/5

OPUS Collection (Switch) - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/5

Deemo (Switch)    $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/5

Musynx (Switch)   $26.99 - 10% Off - Ends 9/5

Horizon Chase Turbo (PS4)  $26.99 - 10% Off - Ends 9/5

PM Ultimate Bundle  $89.99 - 36% Off - Ends 9/5

SUPERBEAT: XONiC Limited Edition OST $9.99 - 34% Off - Ends 9/5

 

 

 

mEMG2oe.jpg

Finally, by popular demand, the PM Studios Ultimate Bundle is back in all its glory at a special price with an exclusive gift! If you missed back in the day the physical release of SUPERBEAT XONiC X-OTiC edition, we'll add to all our orders the special jewel case original soundtrack*, everything with FREE shipping as well! (While units lasts)
 
WEY6d7q.jpg
 
 
 
CtF8RFh.jpg
All our orders from our online store will be sent using this pristine red exclusive packaging! Isn't it lovely? It's wonderful memorabilia you can keep or reuse to send to your friends in all red and shiny PM glory!❤
 
Jump into our pool now! ☀

