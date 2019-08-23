Jump to content

The gang talks Spider-Man, Internet Gaming Disorder, Apex Legends, Gaems Guardian Pro XP, Mortal Kombat 11 DLC, Google Stadia, and so much more!

Sid Meier's Civilization VI (Switch) - $19.99 at Best Buy

Posted Today, 05:43 AM

This just went on sale this morning, not sure for how long.

 

Finally at the price I was willing to pay for it.  Even better with GCU.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6301933

 

Enjoy!

 

 


Posted Today, 06:37 AM

I've heard it doesn't run that well on switch.  Anyone have any experience with it?


Posted Today, 06:52 AM

I've had no issues with it on the switch. When you play for long sessions the frame rate can bog down but a simple and save and quit reset will fix it.

Posted Today, 12:01 PM

Thanks. I was willing to buy this game at $23.99 after GCU. The lowest i’ve noticed it go was $39.99 after GCU so this was a no-brainer for me.

Posted Today, 12:33 PM

I really wanted to like this game more, but if you haven’t had a ton of Civ experience or at least lately, it has a very intense learning curve. I didn’t even find the tutorial helpful at all on the game and eventually just frustratingly gave up. I was excited from the time this was announced as these games are great for portability. I was just disappointed that it didn’t do more in the beginning to help a returning player.

However if you were going to get this, yup, the price is right and has not been lower yet on the Switch!!

Posted Today, 02:07 PM

For 20 bucks this is a steal, but they really need to work on getting the expansions for this on the Switch.


