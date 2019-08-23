Nintendo Switch with Select Game for $329.99 ($30 savings) from Best Buy
Posted Today, 03:19 PM
https://www.bestbuy....at1565122560451
Included games are:
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Splatoon 2
Super Mario Odyssey
Mario Kart 8
Posted Today, 04:01 PM
Posted Today, 04:03 PM
Posted Today, 04:11 PM
Pretty sure they’re clearing stock of old version consoles and I would suggest waiting till the one with the better battery life comes out.
It's already out. You would just have to be careful you get the right model.
Posted Today, 04:20 PM
If you look at the page, the bottom two SKU's are the new v2 Switch.
I'd either buy it in store or store pickup (if thats an option for either at all)
No use getting the "old" Switch now for same price as the v2.
Posted Today, 07:56 PM
I just went in the store and bought the bundle. They had a whole bunch of the new version (red box) by the register. There was no signage but the POS automatically discounted the game. BTW, I got Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.