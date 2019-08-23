Jump to content

CAGcast #601: A Whale of a Problem

The gang talks Spider-Man, Internet Gaming Disorder, Apex Legends, Gaems Guardian Pro XP, Mortal Kombat 11 DLC, Google Stadia, and so much more!

Nintendo Switch with Select Game for $329.99 ($30 savings) from Best Buy

By Pthrilla2, Today, 03:19 PM

Posted Today, 03:19 PM

If you are in the market for a new Switch (like I am) this offer is pretty good.

https://www.bestbuy....at1565122560451

Included games are:
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Splatoon 2
Super Mario Odyssey
Mario Kart 8

Posted Today, 04:01 PM

I guess. All of these games have been heavily discounted before, most at $40. So considering that, this is a measly $10 discount. If you have GCU, this is not a deal at all.

Posted Today, 04:03 PM

Pretty sure they’re clearing stock of old version consoles and I would suggest waiting till the one with the better battery life comes out.

Posted Today, 04:11 PM

It's already out. You would just have to be careful you get the right model.


It's already out. You would just have to be careful you get the right model.

Posted Today, 04:20 PM

If you look at the page, the bottom two SKU's are the new v2 Switch. 

I'd either buy it in store or store pickup (if thats an option for either at all)

 

No use getting the "old" Switch now for same price as the v2.


Posted Today, 07:56 PM

I just went in the store and bought the bundle. They had a whole bunch of the new version (red box) by the register. There was no signage but the POS automatically discounted the game. BTW, I got Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.


