Posted Today, 03:49 PM

Currently at Best Buy.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6260788

This is the Play Anywhere version giving you both the Win 10 and Xbox downloads.

I believe Game Pass currently comes with the regular edition. So I'm not sure how great of a deal this is, I'm not familiar with the additional content.

Edit: I'm looking now at the description and it only says Xbox One compatible so they possibly put the wrong photo on the item. Just a quick FYI in case you run into issues.