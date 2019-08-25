Both the Xbox One and PS4 have $10 off. Switch is still $59.99.
Can confirm I have GCU and it does take the extra $10 off in your cart when pre-ordering.
Xb1:https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6353515
Ps4:https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6353508
FIFA 20 Pre Order - $49.99 ($39.99 w/ GCU) @ Best Buy
By theghost4413, Today, 12:46 PM
Posted Today, 12:46 PM
Posted Today, 01:47 PM
Any way to combine this with the trade in deal they offer? I think with that you have to pre-order in store so you pay when you pick it up.