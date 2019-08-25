Jump to content

The gang talks Spider-Man, Internet Gaming Disorder, Apex Legends, Gaems Guardian Pro XP, Mortal Kombat 11 DLC, Google Stadia, and so much more!

FIFA 20 Pre Order - $49.99 ($39.99 w/ GCU) @ Best Buy

By theghost4413, Today, 12:46 PM

#1 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   243 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 12:46 PM

Both the Xbox One and PS4 have $10 off. Switch is still $59.99.

Can confirm I have GCU and it does take the extra $10 off in your cart when pre-ordering.

Xb1:https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6353515

Ps4:https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6353508

#2 Morpheus647   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   10 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Morpheus647

Posted Today, 01:47 PM

Any way to combine this with the trade in deal they offer? I think with that you have to pre-order in store so you pay when you pick it up.


