The gang talks Spider-Man, Internet Gaming Disorder, Apex Legends, Gaems Guardian Pro XP, Mortal Kombat 11 DLC, Google Stadia, and so much more!

- - - - -

Fry's Ads 8/25-31

By fidodido, Today, 02:50 AM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4967 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Posted Today, 02:50 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$79.99
Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2

PS4 :ps4:

$2.99
Snakebyte Trigger Treadz

$9.99
Snakebyte Charge Case

$24.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro

$34.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.95
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset

$69.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS Ace Combat 7: Limited Edition Flight Stick

$149.99
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter

$299.99
PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console

Switch :switch:

$2.99
Hyperkin Racing Wheel

$3.99
Snakebyte Trigger Treadz

$34.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.95
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset

XBox One :xb1:

$14.99
Snakebyte Key:Pad

$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$29.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro

$69
Thrustmaster VG T.Flight HOTAS One Ace Combat 7 Edition Flight Stick

$149.99
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter

$299
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Italia Edition
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II

PC :pc:

$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$69.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS Ace Combat 7: Limited Edition Flight Stick

$149.95
Elgato HD60S GameCapture Device

$149.99
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter

$319.95
Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$2.99
Teknmotion Universal Media Case

$9.99
Bandi Namco Flashback Blast! Console

$59.99
Playstation Classic Console

Blu-Ray

$2.99
Heroes: Season 3
House M.D.: Season 6
House M.D.: Season 7
The Office: Season 5
Spectacle: Elvis Costello With...: Season 1

$14.99
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)
 


