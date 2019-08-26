Fry's Ads 8/25-31

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$79.99
Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2
PS4
$2.99
Snakebyte Trigger Treadz
$9.99
Snakebyte Charge Case
$24.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$34.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.95
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset
$69.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS Ace Combat 7: Limited Edition Flight Stick
$149.99
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter
$299.99
PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console
Switch
$2.99
Hyperkin Racing Wheel
$3.99
Snakebyte Trigger Treadz
$34.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.95
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset
XBox One
$14.99
Snakebyte Key:Pad
$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$29.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$69
Thrustmaster VG T.Flight HOTAS One Ace Combat 7 Edition Flight Stick
$149.99
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter
$299
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Italia Edition
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II
PC
$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$69.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS Ace Combat 7: Limited Edition Flight Stick
$149.95
Elgato HD60S GameCapture Device
$149.99
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter
$319.95
Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$2.99
Teknmotion Universal Media Case
$9.99
Bandi Namco Flashback Blast! Console
$59.99
Playstation Classic Console
Blu-Ray
$2.99
Heroes: Season 3
House M.D.: Season 6
House M.D.: Season 7
The Office: Season 5
Spectacle: Elvis Costello With...: Season 1
$14.99
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)
Fry's Ads 8/25-31
