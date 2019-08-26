Fry's Ads 8/25-31

Posted Today, 02:50 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$79.99

Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2



PS4



$2.99

Snakebyte Trigger Treadz



$9.99

Snakebyte Charge Case



$24.99

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$34.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.95

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset



$69.99

Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS Ace Combat 7: Limited Edition Flight Stick



$149.99

Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter



$299.99

PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console



Switch



$2.99

Hyperkin Racing Wheel



$3.99

Snakebyte Trigger Treadz



$34.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.95

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset



XBox One



$14.99

Snakebyte Key:Pad



$22.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$29.99

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$69

Thrustmaster VG T.Flight HOTAS One Ace Combat 7 Edition Flight Stick



$149.99

Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter



$299

Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Italia Edition

XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II



PC



$22.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$69.99

Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS Ace Combat 7: Limited Edition Flight Stick



$149.95

Elgato HD60S GameCapture Device



$149.99

Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter



$319.95

Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$2.99

Teknmotion Universal Media Case



$9.99

Bandi Namco Flashback Blast! Console



$59.99

Playstation Classic Console



Blu-Ray



$2.99

Heroes: Season 3

House M.D.: Season 6

House M.D.: Season 7

The Office: Season 5

Spectacle: Elvis Costello With...: Season 1



$14.99

IMAX: A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)

